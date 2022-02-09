FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 features the return of the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC that Ultimate Team players can attempt to obtain a highly rated Icon card.

Icon cards have three variants on FIFA 22: Base, Mid, and Prime. Upon completing the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC, Ultimate Team players have the opportunity to redeem a random Icon card which can be of a Mid or Prime version.

The Mid Icons have a maximum OVR of 95 in FIFA 22, whereas Prime Icons are rated between 88 and 98 OVR and are some of the highest-rated player cards in the game. FUT 22 players can avail of the player upgrade by completing the below tasks.

Task and review of Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) 84-rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 85-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 85-rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 85-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC on FIFA Ultimate Team costs around 220,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players also can use items from their fodder to cut down the overall cost to a reasonable amount.

FIFA 22 players have four days and two attempts to complete this repeatable SBC.

Review of the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Upon completing this SBC, the Ultimate Team may receive unique FUT cards. Mid Icon cards don't promise much in return on the initial investment. However, FUT players can expect to profit if they receive a Prime Icon variant as a reward.

Most of the Prime Icon cards in the game fall in the 90s in terms of OVR and are worth a considerable amount. That being said, this SBC is an excellent opportunity for Ultimate Team players to try their luck at redeeming some unique Icon cards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar