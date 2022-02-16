FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Player Moments Luiz Felipe card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 have released their latest series of Squad Building Challenges for their Ultimate Team audience, featuring the Player Moments SBC to obtain a boosted variant of Luiz Felipe.

The Player Moments promo in FIFA Ultimate Team celebrates the illustrious career various players have enjoyed, highlighting unique moments in their careers. EA Sports commemorates the Brazilian centre-back for his inclusion in the Future Stars promo of FIFA 20.

Ultimate Team players on FIFA 22 can redeem an 87-rated untradeable version of Luiz Filipe at the cost of completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Luiz Felipe Player Moments SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Luiz Felipe Player Moments SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, Ultimate Team players can expect to spend around 105,000 FUT coins to complete the SBC from scratch. Upon utilizing items from the inventory, players can further reduce the completion cost for this SBC.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have six days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and avail Luiz Felipe's Player Moments card as a reward.

Review of the Luiz Felipe Player Moments SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Luiz Filipe witnessed a substantial improvement in his ratings with the release of his Player Moments variant. Initially rated 78-OVR, the Lazio CB was hit with pace and dribbling enhancements to suit him in the ongoing meta of FIFA 22.

Luiz Felipe's Player Moments card flaunts 87-dribbling and 85-physicality, including his 92-aggression and 90-interceptions. To match his defensive stats, Felipe has 85-pace, 85-ball control and 95-reactions, which helps the player carry the ball in defense.

Despite considerable improvements to his pace and dribbling, Felipe still falls short of ratings to match some of the best players in the position. However, players can obtain this player for a reasonable cost.

For an affordable cost of around 100,000 FUT coins, Ultimate Team players have access to an 87-rated CB who can also perform in positions of LB and RB.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar