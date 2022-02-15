FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Didier Drogba Prime Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has introduced an SBC which allows Ultimate Team players to obtain the Prime Icon variant of Didier Drogba at the cost of completing a set of tasks. Didier Drogba is reputed to be one of the greatest strikers to grace the English Premier League.

In a career that spans two decades, Drogba spent nine years at Chelsea, where he enjoyed his prime, earning one UCL and four league titles. He thrived as a striker who was renowned for his goalscoring prowess, bagging 104 Premier League goals during this stint.

EA Sports has added a 91-rated Prime Icon edition of the Ivorian forward to their Icon promo, which features a set of retired footballers who have deeply impacted the sport with their illustrious careers. Ultimate Team players can avail of this boosted FUT card by completing the tasks mentioned below.

Task, cost and review of Didier Drogba Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Didier Drogba Prime Icon SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Blues Legend

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) League Legend

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) 87-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

ULTIMATE FIFA22 @ultimatefifa



Prime Drogba and Prime Eto'o Icon SBCs.



Mid Icon Player Pick ~600K.



Mid or Prime Icon SBC ~400K.



81+ Player Picks.

#FUT #FIFA22 Today's content:Prime Drogba and Prime Eto'o Icon SBCs.Mid Icon Player Pick ~600K.Mid or Prime Icon SBC ~400K.81+ Player Picks. Today's content:Prime Drogba and Prime Eto'o Icon SBCs.Mid Icon Player Pick ~600K.Mid or Prime Icon SBC ~400K.81+ Player Picks.#FUT #FIFA22 https://t.co/TMD6Tx4jj2

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players over 350,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can reduce the overall cost of completion by utilizing items from their existing player reserves.

Ultimate Team players have 20 days to complete this non-repeatable SBC and avail a Prime Icon version of Didier Drogba.

Review of the Didier Drogba Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Didier Drogba's Prime Icon variant on FIFA 22 boasts 92-shooting and 90-physicality, highlighting the player's dominance in the box. 95-finishing, 94-shot power, and 94-strength add to his attacking prowess. This card has a pace rating of 90 to strengthen his ability to find the back of the net.

Didier Drogba's Prime Icon card is available in FIFA 22 at a reasonable cost and can be a great addition to the squad for Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

