FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 has released the latest edition of the Marquee Matchups SBC and their daily dose of Squad Building Challenges.

Marquee Matchups celebrate real-time football matches, primarily ones that have an element of rivalry between the two teams. The SBC highlights four upcoming matchups on which the conditions of the SBC will be based.

Upon completing the SBC, FIFA 22 players get many rewards that players can utilize for their future endeavors in Ultimate Team. Here is the list of tasks and rewards associated with the Marquee Matchups SBC.

Task and review of Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Ajax v FC Twente

# of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

Same Club Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 74

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) RB Leipzig v 1. FC Köln

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 2

Leagues: Max 4

Same Club Count: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 76

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Villarreal v Real Madrid

# of players from Villarreal CF + # of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Clubs: Min 5

Nationality: Min 4

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 78

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) Bergamo Calcio v Piemonte Calcio

# of players from Atalanta BC + # of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 2

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 3

Same League Count: Max 5

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 85

As of writing, the Marquee Matchups SBC on FIFA 22 costs Ultimate Team players around 33,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can rely on their player fodder to cut down the overall cost of completing the SBC.

Ultimate Team players have six days left to complete this non-repeatable challenge and avail their rewards.

Review of the Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 players must complete four sets of tasks to avail the final reward of a Prime Gold Players Pack. Upon completing the first task, players will get a bonus reward of 1 Future Stars Token.

Players will also receive additional rewards like 1 Mixed Players Pack, 1 Gold Players Pack, 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack and 1 Premium Gold Players Pack.

Ultimate Team players can complete this SBC at a reasonable cost. Although FUT players will not be rewarded with a player card, this SBC is a convenient method for getting their hands on FUT packs at a cheaper cost.

