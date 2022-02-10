FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get William Saliba Future Stars card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a Future Stars variant of French centre-back William Saliba that Ultimate Team players can redeem by completing a set of tasks within a limited period.

William Saliba's Future Stars SBC signifies the player's potential in real-life football. The Future Stars promo on FIFA Ultimate Team features players who are given upgraded stats based on their expected performance in the future.

Several young talents such as Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Emile Smithe Rowe have featured as part of the Future Stars promo in FIFA 22 so far. Ultimate Team players can avail of William Saliba's Future Stars variant by completing the tasks listed below.

Tasks and review of William Saliba Future Stars SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the William Saliba Future Stars SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Future Stars

FUTURE STARS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Chigo @Chigo_23



Un central francés más a la lista en este FIFA 22, no se ve nada mal.



1.92 de estatura con 90 de salto y 84 de cabeceo

83 con IF , 84 con IF y 85 con FS, no me parece mal precio. SALIBA FUTURE STAR.Un central francés más a la lista en este FIFA 22, no se ve nada mal.1.92 de estatura con 90 de salto y 84 de cabeceo83 con IF , 84 con IF y 85 con FS, no me parece mal precio. SALIBA FUTURE STAR.Un central francés más a la lista en este FIFA 22, no se ve nada mal.1.92 de estatura con 90 de salto y 84 de cabeceo👀83 con IF , 84 con IF y 85 con FS, no me parece mal precio. https://t.co/dHi3p4aMqr

As of writing, William Saliba's Future Stars SBC cost Ultimate Team players approximately 250,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Upon using items from their existing fodder, players can cut the overall cost to a reasonable amount.

FUT 22 players have six days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and avail an upgraded version of William Saliba as the reward.

Review of the William Saliba Future Stars SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

William Saliba's 75-rated base variant witnesses a substantial boost in individual attributes to form his Future Stars edition. Saliba's 88-rated centre-back card boasts remarkable improvements in pace and defending characteristics.

Saliba's 88-defending and 89-physical make his Future Stars card a solid addition to the backline. His 93-strength and 90-interceptions amount to his defensive qualities, whereas a 90-jumping provides the player with a good aerial presence.

To keep up with the playstyle of FIFA 22, William Saliba's pace was increased from 70 to 83 in his Future Stars promo. Ultimate Team players can obtain this item at a fair cost and can be a suitable investment in their Ultimate Team journey.

