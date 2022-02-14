FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Neymar Jr. Flashback SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 have released their latest Flashback SBC, featuring an 87-rated version of Brazilian star Neymar Jr.

With this Flashback SBC, EA commemorates the Paris Saint-Germain winger's early years at Santos between 2003 and 2009, when Neymar rose through the ranks in the club's youth academy.

Neymar's Flashback SBC honored a younger version of the player before he blossomed into the world-famous athlete that he is now. Ultimate Team players can redeem a lesser-rated version of Neymar by completing the set of tasks mentioned below.

Task and review of Neymar Jr. Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Neymar Jr. Flashback SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Seleção

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Markodonia @Markodonia



Pros:

• +4 Pace

• +6 Shot Power

• +6 Balance

• +9 Stamina



Cons:

• -6 Passing

• 4* WF instead of 5*

• -8 composure



Flashback Neymar is here and he looks GOOD

Pros:
• +4 Pace
• +6 Shot Power
• +6 Balance
• +9 Stamina

Cons:
• -6 Passing
• 4* WF instead of 5*
• -8 composure

I think the Flashback is slightly better than his gold version, not sure though. What are we saying?

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 240,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can utilize their player inventory to complete the SBC and cut down on the overall cost of completion.

Ultimate Team players have 13 days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and avail themselves an 87-rated variant of Neymar as a reward.

Review of the Neymar Jr. Flashback SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Neymar's base variant in FIFA 22 stands at 91-OVR and is one of the best winger cards in the game. By comparison, his newly released Flashback version rests at 87-OVR with slightly lowered dribbling and passing, and improved pace and shooting.

Neymar's Flashback card flaunts 95-pace, 93-dribbling, 85-shooting and 80-passing. While the card does lack the passing attributes one can find on Neymar's base card, the improved pace and shooting make up for it.

With the card maintaining his 5-star skill moves as well, FIFA 22 players can add a promising winger to their collection by completing this SBC. Additionally, players will also get a Prime Electrum Players Pack and Rare Mixed Players Pack upon completing the tasks.

