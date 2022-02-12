FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Talent Scout Winner Jamie Leweling SBC in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 has released another edition of the Talent Scout Winner SBCs as their scouts in Germany have come across a promising young talent.

Upon voting, the online community of FIFA 22 has discovered Jamie Leweling, a talented young winger who has his roots in Germany. EA Sports gave the player tremendous upgrades to form his 87-rated Future Stars variant.

Future Stars promo in FIFA Ultimate Team assigns particular young talents an upgraded OVR based on their expected performance in the future. FIFA 22 players can get their hands on the Future Stars variant of Jamie Leweling by completing a set of tasks listed below

Task and review of Talent Scout Winner SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Talent Scout Winner SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the cost of completing the Talent Scout Winner SBC is yet to be determined. Players can cut down on the cost of completion by using items from their existing in-game inventory.

Ultimate Team players have six days left to complete this non-repeatable challenge and avail the reward.

Review of the Talent Scout Winner SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 players can redeem this 87-rated RW card for a moderate cost. In his first-ever Ultimate Team promo, Jamie Leweling's 68-rated base card grew exponentially to aid the player in competing against some of the best wingers in the game.

Jamie Leweling's Future Stars card flaunts a whopping 97-pace, putting him on par with some of the fastest forwards in the game. His 90-agility, 87-dribbling and 83-passing amount to his ability to play on the wings.

Additionally, Lewling has an excellent presence in the box and can utilize his 90-finishing, 90-shot power and 86-physicality to find the back of the net. With a pace rating fitting for the game's meta, the youngster could be a refreshing presence in the squad for Ultimate Team players.

