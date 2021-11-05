5 best wingers (LW,LM,RW,RM) with a 5-star weak-foot in FIFA 22

A perfect weak-foot rating (5 stars) in FIFA 22 assures the player is equally effective in passing, dribbling and shooting with both feet. Although commonly found in central midfield and centre-forward positions, this ability is relevant in all aspects of the game.

Ambipedal wingers will have the option of either crossing, or cutting-in and shooting from either flank of the field. These players have the option of playing on both wings without a drop in performance.

Listed below are 5 of the highest rated wingers who have a 5-star weak-foot in FIFA 22.

5 wingers with a perfect weak-foot rating in FIFA 22

5) Mason Greenwood (RM)

Club: Manchester United

OVR: 78

The 20-year-old is a talented youngster having emerged from the club's youth academy. The left-footed winger has attempted and converted penalties as well as free kicks with his weak foot for the team's U18 and reserve side.

Greenwood's sprint speed (81), dribbling (81) and shot power (83) paired with the 5-star weak foot enables him to play in all attacking positions in FIFA 22.

4) Diogo Jota (LW)

Club: Liverpool

OVR: 82

In his four seasons in the Premier League, the Portuguese forward has made it evident that he can score all kinds of goals - volleys, screamers, driven shots and so on with both feet.

The 24-year-old winger has 4-star rated skill moves in addition to his perfect weak-foot to give him an edge over his opponents on the flanks.

3) Ousmane Dembele (RW)

Club: Barcelona

OVR: 83

Barcelona acquired 20-year old Dembele from Dortmund for over $100m in 2017. The player has since been pushed to the sidelines quite often due to injury. However, Dembele is still a clinical finisher with both feet.

The player also possesses 5-star skill moves in FIFA 22 along with his outstanding pace (93) and dribbling (89).

2) Son Heung-min (LM)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

OVR: 89

Son Heung-min is South Korea's biggest entry into European football. The player is an integral part of Tottenham Hotspur, forming an immaculate partnership with the team's marksman, Harry Kane.

Son is an agile dribbler, with the speed (90) to outrun defenders on the counter-attacks and the shooting (87) ability to finish from various sections of the field.

1) Neymar (LW)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

OVR: 91

Neymar is one of the 6 players in FIFA 22 to have a 5-star rating in both skill moves and weak-foot. The Brazilian is one of the most talented players in the world.

Neymar's best attribute is his dribbling, which when incorporated with the 5-star skills and pace (91) becomes quite menacing for opponents.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul