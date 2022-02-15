FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 witnessed the return of the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC among their daily dose of Squad Building Challenges.

Upon completing a set of tasks, Ultimate Team players can obtain a random Icon card of a football legend. Icons belong to 3 categories based on their ratings - Base, Mid, and Prime.

Ratings on a player's Prime Icon card directly translate to their prime performance as a footballer, whereas the mid and base cards will have slightly lowered OVR than their Prime variants.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can avail a random Mid or Prime Icon card by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC

84-rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

85-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

85-rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

86-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 costs Ultimate Team players around 440,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. A cheaper method of completion involves the use of items from one's player inventory.

Ultimate Team players have 12 days and 2 attempts to complete this SBC.

Review of the Mid or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Icon cards are revered in the Ultimate Team community due to the historical value of the players and the incredible ratings they exhibit. The SBC, however, does not allow players to choose the exact player they receive.

Mid Icons don't provide an adequate return on investment for this SBC. Prime Icons, on the other hand, is a valuable commodity in FIFA 22. Ultimate Team players can expect a player with an OVR in the 90s upon receiving a Prime Icon card.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can attempt this SBC to get a shot at redeeming some of the highest-rated Prime Icon cards in the game.

Edited by R. Elahi