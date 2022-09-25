What are FIFA 23 icon cards and how to get them?

FIFA 23 is set to go live sometime next week, and one of the key attractions will be the Ultimate Team mode. Players across the globe try to build the best squad to compete against each other for better cards and other rewards.

One of the most sought-after choices in Ultimate Team is the icon cards. These cards are rewarded to footballers who have achieved legendary statuses in professional football and have retired from playing

That being said, many players often seek clarification on where and how to find icon cards in the game. While EA Sports hasn't explicitly handed out thorough details on how to get hold of them, educated guesses can be made based on how things have worked in the past.

Icon cards are challenging to find in FIFA 23, but are worth the effort and costs

As mentioned earlier, icon cards are special versions of legendary footballers and are valuable for a number of reasons. They carry an element of nostalgia as footballers associated with these cards no longer play in the real world. Fans can include players such as Ronaldinho or Zinedine Zidane to their squads to relive past memories.

Aside from the nostalgic point of view, however, these cards also have boosted stats. In FIFA 23, each icon card will have three versions, with Prime being the best. The Prime version should have the highest overall and individual stats, which will also be the hardest to find.

There is more than one way to obtain an icon card as far as FIFA 22 is concerned. EA Sports have not officially announced what they plan to do with the latest 2023 edition, but there are no high expectations for major changes to be made. One way, though, would be to obtain them from packs. However, this comes at a huge cost as the odds of getting an icon card are stated to be in single digits.

Even when a player opens several packs, there's no guarantee of unlocking an icon card. This is why icon cards are usually more expensive than cards for active footballers with similar stats.

FIFA 23 players can look to acquire an icon card directly from the FUT market as they do for other items. The big disadvantage with this is the cost, but again, a player can be assured of their rewards.

While this has yet to be confirmed for FIFA 23, players can expect Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) themed around icon cards. SBCs, in general, are a great way to obtain different rewards, ranging from coins and consumables to Ultimate Team cards. In FIFA 22, there have been icon SBCs that reward players with cards of legendary footballers.

EA Sports have introduced SBCs that allows players the opportunity earn all three variants of these icon cards. The Prime SBCs have a higher completion cost because the cards are statistically better. These SBCs aren't cheap, but players will be assured of the card they're receiving.

It's only possible to obtain an icon card cheaply through sheer luck. In FIFA 22, one way to obtain them inexpensively was by exchanging objective tokens for the cards at special events. Players will be hoping to see the same opportunities in FIFA 23, allowing them to strengthen their squads.

