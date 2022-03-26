FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Free Hit SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released another single task SBC in the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo with the latest one titled Free Hit. These SBCs are easy to complete and reward players with bonus packs.

Under the current circumstances, any additional pack is a bonus for the player. With some luck, a potential Fantasy FUT card will be a welcome one for anybody's FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

The cards under the Fantasy FUT promo are genuinely remarkable due to their upgraded stats. Moreover, these cards can further improve their stats and overall in April.

Reward: untradeable Small Rare Gold Players Pack

The increase will range from +1 to +3 depending on how many conditions the respective players can complete in real life. The odds of obtaining a special card are pretty low, so the only option the players have is to open as many packs as possible.

Let's look at the tasks the players will need to complete and what packs they can earn as rewards.

Tasks, costs and review of the Free Hit SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 5

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 8

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Like all SBCs in this series, the Free Hit SBC has a low cost of completion, which ranges between 4,000-5,000 FUT coins depending on the platform of a player. There's an added scope for fodder usage, which further reduces the cost of completion.

The Free Hit SBC is live in the game for less than 48 hours, so players need to complete it quickly. They can also do so only once as the SBC, like the previous ones, is non-repeatable.

Review of the Free Hit SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players will be able to earn one Small Rare Gold Players pack when they complete the Free Hit SBC. Once again, the available rewards could be better. However, the low cost combined with the overall standards of the rewards makes it feel alright for the player.

There's also the added incentive to complete the SBC to earn the reward pack in light of the ongoing promo. While the chances are low, a player can never rule out finding a Fantasy FUT Team 2 card from the pack.

