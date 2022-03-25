FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Fantasy FUT Team 2 revealed in FUT 22

Another Friday in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team brings another fresh team under the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo. Like Team 1, thirteen new cards have been released as part of the second team.

These cards will now be available to all the players in the eligible packs. While the odds of packing one will be low, there's a lot of potential to be enjoyed if a player finds one.

Cards belonging to the Fantasy FUT promo have received major upgrades compared to their base variants. Moreover, the overall of each card could increase by up to 3 in April upon fulfillment of certain conditions.

This feature makes Fantasy FUT cards incredibly valuable, especially if their upgrades are almost guaranteed. Some great cards that are part of Team 2 have great stats on them which could improve further.

While these cards will be hard to obtain, they could be endgame assets in anyone's FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of Fantasy FUT Team 2 cards

The team comprises of the following player cards:

Piero Hincapie - CB - 86

Jan Vertonghen - CB - 86

Salvatore Sirigu - GK - 86

Youcef Atal - RB - 87

Rodrigo - ST - 87

Moussa Sissoko - CDM - 88

Pedro - RW - 88

Alex Sandro - LB - 89

Jonathan Bamba - LM - 89

Gabriel Martinelli - LM - 90

Anthony Martial - ST - 91

Philippe Coutinho - CAM - 92

Ousmane Dembele - ST - 92

Best cards of FUT Fantasy Team 2 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Ousmane Dembele card looks absolutely stunning. Dembele's cards in general are quite pro-meta and this 92 rated ST card takes it to the next level. 90 Shooting ensures a clinical nature, while the 97 Pace makes the card extremely fast. Dribblers also have a strong point with the card's 94 Dribbling.

Philippe Coutinho's 92-rated CAM card is a great one with 91 Pace and 91 Shooting. With 90 Passing and 95 Dribbling, the card is perfect for the CAM position.

Anthony Martial's 91-rated ST card is not too far off from the stunning Dembele card. 96 Pace combined with 95 Dribbling is a deadly concoction in the hands of any FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player. The card has a decent Physicality of 83 and 91 Shooting to help it do well in the meta.

All three of these cards could become even better if they receive some upgrades in April.

