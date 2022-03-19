When do Fantasy FUT cards get upgraded in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Fantasy FUT is the latest promo for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, released on March 18 worldwide. The newest promo brings a host of unique items that Ultimate Team players can add to their squads.

The cards released so far have been part of Team 1 which consists of thirteen excellent cards. The Sandro Tonali card is also available as part of the player item SBC.

These cards have boosted stats compared to the base variants of these cards. Additionally, there is scope for these cards to increase their overall by +3 after April starts.

There are certain conditions based on which this increase in overalls will be determined. It will be convenient for the players to know when the overalls increase to determine the valuation of those cards.

First things first - all the chances of upgrades start from April onwards. Three conditions will need to be fulfilled by a footballer in real life. Once all three are done, their in-game items will reflect the upgrades.

Condition 1: 3 appearances in next 5 games

If a footballer makes three appearances in the next five games in real-life, their Fantasy FUT items will rise by 1. The matches taken into account will start from April 1 onwards.

The matches will also be comprised of just local league matches, so continental tournaments will be excluded. The footballer will have to appear in any three of these five matches. There's no requirement for the appearances to be consecutive.

Condition 2: 1 win in the next 5 games

Similar to condition 1, the second condition will also be accounted for in April matches. The footballer will have to be part of at least one win over the five games that will be considered. Once again, only domestic league matches will be considered for evaluation.

Condition 3: Individual performance

Condition 3 will vary based on the position of the Fantasy FUT card. If the card is an attacker or midfielder, the respective footballers will have to score or assist one goal over the next five league games starting in April.

If the card is a defender or goalkeeper, the respective footballers will have to keep a clean sheet over the next five league games starting in April.

When a footballer meets all three conditions, their respective Fantasy FUT items will reflect a +3 overall boost in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Naturally, the boost in overalls will be accompanied by boosts in several stats.

Hence, the potential benefit for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players is massive. Even without an upgrade, some of the Fantasy FUT cards are terrific. Any overall improvement will make these cards even better to use.

