FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of FUT Fantasy Team 1 revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is back with a new promo in the form of FUT Fantasy, bringing a host of special cards for all the players in the game. The FUT Fantasy promo consists of special cards that have upgraded stats compared to their base versions in the game. The items can grow up to +3 overall based on their contributions starting April 1. The chance for a massive potential upgrade makes these cards a must-have.

EA has released 13 amazing cards as part of the FUT Fantasy promo for Team 1. These Team 1 cards will be available in all packs across the store. However, finding them can require luck since the odds of packing them will be quite low. For the lucky ones, these cards will be excellent additions to their respective FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of FUT Fantasy Team 1 cards

Jerome Roussillon - LB - 85

Alvaro Odriozola - RB - 86

Jose Sa - GK - 86

Inaki Williams - ST - 87

Lukas Klostermann - CB - 88

Eduardo Camavinga - CM - 88

Donny van de Beek - CM -89

Gelson Martins - RM - 89

John Stones - CB - 90

Jose Maria Gimenez - CB - 90

Nani - CAM - 91

Allan Saint-Maximin - ST - 92

Marcus Rashford - LM - 93

Best cards of FUT Fantasy Team 1 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Marcus Rashford (93) LM card has a stunning set of stats on it. The card has LM as its base position but could easily be played in the ST position due to the stats it has. Players get an amazing combination of 97 Pace and 92 Shooting with the card, which makes it lethal in front of the goal.

Allan Saint-Maximin (92) gets an amazing card which is definitely better than the cards he has in the game. The fact that the base position of the card is ST makes it even more potent. 97 Pace, 96 Dribbling, and 90 Shooting make it rank high on the meta.

John Stones and Jose Maria Gimenez both have 90-rated CB cards and are potentially excellent additions. The two cards have ample pace to do well on the meta. The presence of high Defense and Physical stats will help players keep things tight at the back.

