FIFA 23 guide: How to make the most of the new chemistry system in Ultimate Team?

FIFA 23 will have no shortage of innovations when the game releases later in the year. EA Sports has already announced a host of changes that will be made to the different available game modes.

A key change will be the revamped chemistry system in the Ultimate Team mode. Those who are well aware of the existing system will know how vital chemistry is to a team's well-being.

FIFA 23 may be the last franchise entry with the iconic name following the end of the license. As EA Sports plans to move in a new direction, it will have to ensure that this year's game not just meets but surpasses fan expectations.

As there is a FIFA World Cup this year, the expectations are already quite high. There will be little margin with the changes, as fans will expect to hit the mark with all the players.

Thus, it will benefit players to be aware of the new system regarding the team's chemistry. Knowing what players will be required to do will allow them to build their Ultimate Team squads better.

EA Sports has made essential changes in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team chemistry system

Up until now, the emphasis has been on the squad side of things as far as chemistry is concerned. When a player's chemistry drops to a certain level, so does their performance. Such things will not happen in FIFA 23, as EA Sports has already notified players that footballer items will always be at their base level.

Players must ensure that the footballer items have maximum chemistry with each other to improve their squads. When the chemistry between players is high, the squad chemistry will also rise. In other words, all the emphasis will be on the footballer's cards and how they link.

Some significant differences will be related to a footballer card's position. Each footballer's card will have a base position where it will be at its strongest, chemistry-wise. Aside from that, each card will have two more places where the card can help with chemistry. If the card is played in any position outside of the three, they will not be contributing to the chemistry.

Managers will retain their importance in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as far as chemistry is concerned. They will add one point to the chemistry of footballer cards if the latter belongs to the same team or league managed by them.

Hence, there are different ways a player can proceed with maximizing the chemistry of their teams. The main focus will naturally be setting up a team with players closely linked to each other.

Players from the same league will also offer up to three extra points for their existing chemistry. Lastly, there is the essence of managers playing the footballer cards in their natural positions. Players can already try all of this in the ongoing closed beta. Alternatively, they can further enhance their experience once FIFA 23 goes live on September 30.

