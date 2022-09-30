FIFA 23 Ones to Watch (OTW) cards released as Lewandowski, Haaland get stunning versions

Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski have received a major shot in the arm in FIFA 23, with OTW (Ones To Watch) promo going live. The two were expected to be present and have been confirmed in patches, but the cards' list is now available to the players.

The Ones to Watch promo is the first of the season, and naturally, fans have been quite excited for days.

It includes some of the biggest names in world football and both Haaland and Lewandowski have found places courtesy of their moves in the summer transfer window. The Polish forward moved to Barcelona while Manchester City managed to get the coveted signing of the Norwegian superstar.

However, they aren't the only ones who have made major moves, and EA Sports has released 12 special cards for FIFA 23. There will be more cards in the promo, which will be available via objectives and the SBCs (squad-based challenges). These cards can be obtained from packs, or players can get them directly from the market.

Lewandowski and Haaland are 2 of the 12 special FIFA 23 cards released in the Ones to Watch (OTW) promo

Lewandowski is the highest-rated card in the promo, but he's not the only great card. FIFA 23's OTW promo also features Haaland and 11 other superstars, and here are their base positions and overall ratings.

Full list of FIFA 23 OTW card list

Tyler Adams CDM 76

Corentin Tolisso CM 81

Nico Schlotterbeck CB 82

Antony RW 82

Darwin Nunez ST 82

Aurelien Tchouameni CM 82

Gabriel Jesus ST 83

Paolo Dybala CF 86

Antonio Rudiger CB 87

Erling Haaland ST 88

Sadio Mane LM 89

Robert Lewandowski ST 91

Unlike last year, EA Sports has gone with a single release for the OTW promo, which will allow players to avoid cards that aren't good enough. The promo is special because these options can boost their stats in the coming days.

Upon fulfillment of certain conditions, the overalls of these cards can increase. FIFA World Cup will also be considered for those footballers who will participate in Qatar in November. With greater chances for a boost, the demand for Lewandowski, Haaland, and company will never be higher.

Getting these cards will require luck as there's no guarantee of obtaining one from packs. Additionally, all those who pre-ordered FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition before September 30 will be handed a copy of any of these 12 cards. The copy they will receive will be untradable and can't be sold on the market.

It remains to be seen which among these will grow with satisfactory performance levels in real life.

