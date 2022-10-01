When do OTW (Ones to Watch) cards get upgraded in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23's first promo is in the form of the OTW (Ones To Watch) cards, and players can now obtain exciting additions using different methods. The cards are valuable because they have boosted stats and can grow if certain conditions are met.

The OTW promo celebrates the world of transfer windows by introducing special cards for footballers who have switched clubs in the summer. The first card to arrive was that of Angel Di Maria, courtesy of his SBC. On September 30, EA Sports released the full promo with a squad of 12 special cards that are obtainable in the game. There are also additional SBCs and objectives which reward special versions of footballers like Kessie and Richarlison.

Players need to know when the cards will receive a boost in their ratings. The cards can be acquired from markets, but some will have greater value than others. Players will naturally be looking for cards that will have a high chance of growth in the future. This makes it vital for them to know which conditions a card will need to satisfy to receive upgrades.

The Ones To Watch (OTW) promo cards in FIFA 23 can receive boosts based on certain criteria

The OTW promo is special as all the cards under it are "live cards." Live cards in FIFA 23 continue to grow throughout the season in both stats and overall rating, allowing players to rely on them as long-term investments. This time around, EA Sports has added certain new conditions to help clubs level up.

Every week, EA Sports releases a team of 23 special cards as part of the Team of the Week (TOTW) promo. These cards are assigned to the best footballers in a given week who stand out with their brilliant displays. Every time an OTW card is present in a TOTW squad, their overall will go up by one. The stats will also get hiked to reflect the change, and players should look out for cards like Erling Haaland.

A footballer's club doing well in real life can also help to improve the cards as the next eight domestic games will be of great importance. If a footballer's club wins three out of those eight games, their overall on the promo card will also increase by one. This boost will occur once and must be met in the first eight fixtures.

To complete this objective in FIFA 23, the footballer doesn't need to play a part. Even if they miss out on all eight games, their cards can still receive a boost if the club wins games.

The FIFA World Cup is coming up soon, and EA Sports will likely be introducing relevant events in the game. With the new Nations to Watch feature in FIFA 23, cards whose nations play at the World Cup will have another great chance of getting an overall boost. Their cards will receive a boost every time their nation wins a game at the event. This will work even if the particular footballer isn't participating in the global event.

The validity period for domestic matches will commence on September 30. All game weeks will contribute towards the upgrade conditions, and some (like Lewandowski and Haaland) could improve their chances of getting an upgrade right away.

FIFA 23 players can currently obtain these cards from in-game packs, but the odds of obtaining one are quite low. An effective alternative is to complete the SBCs of footballers like Franck Kessie, which guarantees a special card. Finally, Richarlison's OTW card can be obtained by completing a set of objectives. The conditions seem relatively easy and can be completed by playing friendlies.

