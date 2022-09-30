FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Franck Kessie OTW SBC - How to complete, potential costs, and more

FIFA 23 has just released its first promo of the year, Ones to Watch (OTW). These cards are upgraded depending on how well the players and their team perform in real life.

Based on EA's FAQ on the OTW promo, players "are eligible for a one-time upgrade if their team wins three out of their next eight domestic league games starting from 30th September." These will also "upgrade when a player receives a qualifying performance-based item (Team of the Week, Man of the Match)."

The final option for an OTW card upgrade is brand new this year. EA states that "Ones To Watch players will be eligible for a one-time upgrade if their national team wins any game at the FIFA World Cup 2022™." This is a huge difference from the previous years of the OTW promo, which could result in massive upgrades this year in FIFA 23.

Exploring the first FIFA 23 OTW SBC - Franck Kessie

Task 1 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from FC Barcelona - Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 - Min 1

Squad Rating - Min 83

# of players in the Squad - 11

Rewards: 1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga - Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 - Min 1

Squad Rating - 84

# of players in the Squad - 11

Rewards: 1 Gold Players Pack

Task 3 - 85-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 88 - Min 1

Squad Rating - Min 85

# of players in the Squad - 11

Rewards: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

FIFA 23 players are looking at a potential cost of about 75,000 FUT coins to complete the entire SBC without the use of any fodder. Using any number of 81-90 rated cards that are in a gamer’s club will reduce the cost, allowing them to spend their FUT coins elsewhere.

This FIFA 23 SBC will expire on October 7, i.e., seven days. This is typically the duration for promo-related SBCs that are dropped on Fridays, so this duration comes as no surprise.

Is Franck Kessie's OTW SBC in FIFA 23 worth doing?

Franck Kessie's OTW SBC in FIFA 23 is a 84-rated CDM with exactly the same stats as his base gold card as of right now. The SBC costs about 55,000 FUT coins more than his base gold on the transfer market right now. Players are hopeful that he will receive at least two upgrades to make the price difference worth it.

FC Barcelona will always be a threat to LaLiga as one of the greatest clubs in the league. They only need to win three out of their next eight matches, as mentioned earlier.

Only two of their upcoming eight opponents are ranked outside the top 10 in the LaLiga standings, while four of the eight are currently ranked in the top 6. While it can be a bit concerning to know that Barcelona need to win three, they are absolutely expected to win those and get Kessie a +1 when one considers the form they are in.

Unfortunately Ivory Coast did not qualify for the World Cup so Kessie could not acquire an upgrade from that team's performance. This leaves his only remaining way to be upgraded in FIFA 23 is through a TOTW or MOTM card.

Players that are CDMs tend to be chosen last for these cards, as if they keep a clean sheet it will go to a CB or GK, meaning they need to get multiple goal contributions. This is not what Kessie does best, so it only seems likely for him to get one upgrade from Barcelona winning.

Overall, Kessie is a fantastic player in FIFA 23, but without at least two upgrades, the SBC is not worth doing. If this is a risk you are willing to take, for only 75,000 FUT coins, it is not irresponsible.

