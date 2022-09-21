FIFA 23 Team of the Week 1 (TOTW 1) cards announced: De Bruyne leads the way with stunning overall ratings

The web app for FIFA 23 will be released soon. With days to go before early access kicks off, EA Sports has revealed the first Team of the Week (TOTW 1) for FIFA 23.

After an exciting weekend of footballing action, this TOTW features some of the best performers from the top leagues in the world. With some of the biggest and most popular names in football being included in the squad, this might be the best TOTW 1 in the franchise's history.

Kevin De Bruyne and Heung Min Son headline TOTW 1 in FIFA 23 with exceptional high-rated cards

The Team of the Week promo is a weekly release in FIFA, which celebrates the performances of the best players in the world over the course of the weekend. It is a way of rewarding players for their real-life performances and providing regular content for the FIFA Ultimate Team.

These cards are highly sought after in the early stages of the game when special versions of players are rare. However, as the game cycle progresses, only the top players from each TOTW are deemed viable.

This is what makes TOTW 1 special. Not only is it the first batch of special cards to be introduced in the game, it is only available to those using the web app or playing on early access.

Who is included in TOTW 1 in FIFA 23?

The roster features some of the best players, not only in real-life but also in the in-game meta. This includes the following:

Kevin De Bruyne - 92

Heung Min Son - 90

Ciro Immobile - 87

Federico Valverde - 86

Cody Gakpo - 85

Hamari Traore - 85 (Featured TOTW)

Palhinha - 84

Teji Savanier - 84

Jonas Hoffmann - 84

William Saliba - 83

Daichi kamada - 83

Jeremias Ledesma - 83

Pablo Maffeo - 83

Gerard Deulofeu - 83

Mario Rui - 82

Domingues Duarte - 81

Rafal Gikiewicz - 81

Enzo Le Fee - 81

Aitor Cantalapiedra - 80

Moussa Djitte - 78

Filip Mladenovic - 77

Scott Hogan - 77

Jack Diamond - 75

Through these ratings, it is evident that TOTW 1 in FIFA 23 has some absolutely insane inclusions that will bolster the squad of even the most affluent FIFA players.

Which are the best cards in TOTW 1?

Ratings aren't all that matter in FIFA. A card can be super highly rated and still be underwhelming in-game. However, this isn't the case with this TOTW squad, as two of the highest rated cards in the team are both exceptional players in FIFA.

Kevin De Bruyne's base version is already amongst the elite midfielders in FIFA 23, and with him receiving a boosted version already, he will be extremely viable in-game.

Similarly, Heung Min Son is an elite-tier attacker in FIFA with his five-star weak foot and impressive stats. His TOTW card will undoubtedly fetch a high price in the transfer market.

Federico Valverde has received a RW card in this TOTW. However, he will be best utilized in the midfield and will prove to be one of the most overpowered cards in the first few months of FIFA 23.

Cards like William Saliba, Hamari Traore and Cody Gakpo also look overpowered, especially in the early stages of the game.

When will TOTW 1 be available in FIFA 23?

TOTW 1 will be in packs for the early access versions of the game, as well as for web app users. This means that by the time the full game is released on September 30, TOTW 2 will be released.

