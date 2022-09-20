FIFA 23 ratings: 5 midfielders who deserved a higher overall rating 

FIFA 23 is the talk of the town, and with the latest installment in the iconic series releasing worldwide in less than two weeks, EA Sports has disclosed the ratings of its top 1000 players.

The ratings reveal for FIFA is accompanied by a lot of buzz on social media. These stats perpetually court controversy, with fans disputing their validity whilst vouching for their personal preferences.

With almost the entire FIFA 23 player database available to the public, there has been a lot of debate amidst the fanbase. While it's natural for fans of a specific club to want better ratings for their roster, some footballers have indeed received an underwhelming rating in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These midfield maestros were immaculate in 2021/22 and should have a better overall in FIFA 23

1) Federico Valverde

Real Madrid had an exceptional campaign last season, winning both the La Liga and Champions League titles. Los Blancos have well and truly returned to form under Carlo Ancelotti, replicating the level of success fans had gotten used to before the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior stole the spotlight with their goalscoring exploits, Federico Valverde was the engine of the squad who made it all possible. Boasting remarkable versatility and fortitude, he was deployed in various positions throughout the season and delivered game-changing performances every time.

Valverde's contribution towards Madrid's success has earned him adoration and respect from fans around the globe. However, the Uruguayan has received just a single rating upgrade of up to 84 in FIFA 23. This seems rather underwhelming, as he is an irreplaceable cog in the Madrid squad and has continued to impress in the ongoing season.

2) Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller has been the most overlooked and underrated player in world football for the last decade. The German has won everything that football has to offer at both international and club level.

While he isn't a traditional attacker or midfielder, Muller has instead carved his own niche in football. The German is often referred to as the Ramdeuter, a creator and interpreter of space. Boasting impeccable footballing intellect, Muller's exploits across the frontline have seldom received its plaudits.

FIFA fans might have noticed that his ratings in the game have remained fairly similar over the years, which is a testament to his consistency. With a rating of 87 in FIFA 23, he has retained his stats from the previous title.

However, it is about time he is recognized as one of the finest and most lethal players in European football.

3) Eduardo Camavinga

With Casemiro leaving to join Manchester United and Luka Modric reaching the twilight years of his career, Real Madrid have secured the future of their midfield by signing French youngsters Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

While Tchouameni has received a decent upgrade in FIFA 23, Camavinga has only received a single rating upgrade up to 79 overall. This is despite him having put up extremely impressive performances for Los Blancos last season.

Although the Frenchman didn't regularly feature in the starting eleven, his contributions off the bench were instrumental in Madrid's success, especially in the Champions League, and fans believe this should be reflected in his FIFA 23 stats.

Camavinga has continued his rich vein of form in the current season, serving as the perfect replacement for Luka Modric. Under the mentorship of the Croatian Ballon d'Or winner, Camavinga will inevitably develop into one of the best midfielders in the world.

4) Pierre-Emile Hojberg

Under the guidance of Antonio Conte, Spurs have had a resurgence in their performances, with the London side finally fighting for top spot in the league. While Heung Min Son and Harry Kane dominated the headlines with their goalscoring abilities, Pierre-Emile Hojberg ran the show from the heart of their midfield.

The Danish maestro has revitalized the Spurs midfield with his active approach to the game. He is never static, breaking up play whilst defending and orchestrating the attack when in possession of the ball. He is the complete package and has solidified his position amongst the Premier League's elite.

Despite being extremely consistent last season, he hasn't received an upgrade in FIFA 23, retaining his original overall rating of 83. However, fans believe the Danish superstar deserves an upgrade that reflects his contributions for the Lilywhites.

5) Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City have dominated the Premier League for the last decade, winning the title six times in that period. The key to their success lies in their squad depth, as well as their efficient midfield.

Ilkay Gundogan personifies both these aspects, as the German has been deployed as a rotational player by Pep Guardiola, delivering impressive performances during key moments of the season.

He was responsible for City winning the league in the final game of the season as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa, with the German scoring two crucial goals. He is an experienced veteran who performs well in any role demanded of him.

However, contrary to most of his Manchester City peers, he hasn't received an upgrade in FIFA 23, retaining his rating of 85.

