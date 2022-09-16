What is Thomas Muller's rating in FIFA 23? Stats, in-game meta analysis, and more

With EA revealing their top 23 Bundesliga player ratings for FIFA 23, Bayern Munich secured the top five spots, with Thomas Muller being fourth on the list. The 33-year-old has been a constant anchor for the Bavarians in the midfield and, for the third consecutive year, has the most assists to his name in the German league.

While most of these ratings were leaked last month, EA officially released the ratings only today. With Lewandowski's exit and Sadio Mane joining the club, Bayern Munich will be looking to dominate another season in the German League.

Muller is an integral part of their attacking strategy, as evidenced by his impressive stats last season. He retains his 87 overall ratings and joins the increasingly exclusive club of players of 30 to have received a boost to their pace.

How viable is Thomas Muller in FIFA 23?

Bayern is an incredibly successful club and has had an extraordinary run with their 10th consecutive Bundesliga win last season. They have consistently featured some of the top talents in the game and have played at the highest levels for a long time.

Despite being knocked out of DFB Pokal in the second round and losing to Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-finals, the Bavarians managed to win the domestic league and the German Super Cup thanks to Lewandowski's staggering 35-goal season.

While he may not be a great goal scorer, Thomas Muller is undoubtedly one of the most underrated players on the team. The German maestro had an impressive tally of 18 assists in the Bundesliga, five more than runner-up Christopher Nkunku, the Player of the Season award winner of 2021/22.

The star playmaker retains his passing skills at 83, effectively allowing him to conduct his role as a central attacking midfielder. Considering his stats last year, he will probably retain most of his long-pass and short-passing skills.

Thomas Muller's FIFA 23 card (Image via EA Sports)

Muller is known for consistently delivering his best game in any match. The high defensive and offensive work rate is a standout stat about his card from last year, which is yet to be confirmed this year. EA has yet to release any in-depth stats for all players.

Apart from his change in pace, which is one of the essential stats in FUT, none of the other ratings have changed. This means his shooting skill remains at a respectable 84, his dribbling remains constant at 80, while his defense and physical stats are 56 and 71, respectively.

While significant upgrades have been to the game's physics and dribbling systems, how they will affect the in-game meta is yet to be understood. Assuming that not much has changed, FIFA 23 will still probably favor players with high-paced stats.

Skillfully dribbling past defenders is overtly reliant on players' acceleration and sprint speed in FIFA games, and there Muller has gotten an upgrade in that area.

However, the two-point upgrade to his pace still gives him a comparatively low rating of 69. However, his playstyle is not suited for sprinting, and players should be wary of the player's low speed and agility.

Nonetheless, Muller has had high stamina stats to allow players to keep the midfielder on the field for a long time to facilitate those masterful passes to his wingers and create scoring opportunities. Here are some stats comparing him to other CAMs in the game.

Name FIFA 23 Rating Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Thomas Muller 87 69 84 83 80 Christopher Nkunku 86 88 81 83 88 Toni Kroos 88 53 81 90 81 Kevin de Bruyne 91 74 88 93 87

With Muller remaining at 87 ratings and Bayern receiving several boosts to their squad, the German team will surely be gunning for a couple of trophies this year. Fans will have to wait another two weeks to get their hands on Bayern Munich as FIFA 23 releases on September 30.

