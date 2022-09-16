What is Sadio Mane's rating in FIFA 23? Stats, in-game meta analysis, and more

EA have revealed their top 23 Bundesliga player ratings for FIFA 23, with Bayern Munich dominating the list with their new signing and Liverpool legend Sadio Mane taking the number two spot, behind Neuer.

Mane, the second-highest goalscorer for Liverpool last season, retains his 89 rating in FIFA 23 with not many substantial changes to his stats. Ranked the 13th highest rated card in the game, he joined Neymar as the top left-winger/midfielder in the game after the Brazilian suffered a two-point downgrade.

Although the stats were technically leaked last month, EA is expected to keep releasing official ratings for all major leagues and teams as the release date gets closer. Without further ado, here is a breakdown of Sadio Mane's FIFA 23 stats.

Sadio Mane becomes a top tier left midfielder in FIFA 23

Bayern Munich fans will be pleased to note that the latest addition to their roster has come away without many nerfs. Over the last season, the Senegalese forward notched up an impressive tally of 16 goals and 4 assists in 34 Premier League appearances. He was instrumental in Liverpool's EFL and FA Cup wins, scoring two crucial goals against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

On top of that, Mane shined on the international stage by winning the African Footballer of the Year award for the second time. Furthermore, he led Senegal to its first ever Africa Cup win in 2021, beating his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the finals.

Along with his fellow forward and currently the second highest rated player in FIFA 23, Salah, the two formed one of the most dangerous attacking duos in the Premier League last season. Their collective tally stood at an astonishing 39 goals and 18 assists. They were only beaten by the partnership between Tottenham forwards Heung-min Son and Harry Kane, who had a one-goal advantage.

Being the fifth-highest goal scorer in the league, Mane doesn't really get any boost in his shooting stats. He retained his respectable finishing stat of 86 and and shot power of 83.

The long-shot rating appears to have been nerfed by 2, making it 78 while Volley rating remains the same at 75. His free-kick taking and heading accuracy remain the same at 64 and 84. The only substantial boost in this department comes in the penalties, where the midfielder gets a four-point boost to make it 75.

Same story with his passing. the Senegalese retains his 80 rating in passing with no changes to his crossing, short passing or long passing as they remain at 78, 84 and 71 respectively.

If FIFA 23 meta continues to favor leaner and faster dribblers with high pace and dribbling skills, then Mane's FUT card might still be viable even though his pace has seen a one-point downgrade. However, he still has amazing acceleration and sprint speed at 91 and 90 respectively. Despite the nerf to the former stat, players will certainly relish Mane's numbers.

He also remains highly agile with good dribbling stats despite a downgrade of 1 point, making it 88. Even though he is rated 89, he has the potential to compete with higher rated players. Here is a table to compare his FIFA 23 stats with Neymar, Salah and Messi.

Name FIFA 23 Rating Pace Dribbling Agility Acceleration Sadio Mane 89 90 88 93 91 Neymar 89 87 93 93 88 Mohamed Salah 90 90 90 90 89 Messi 91 81 94 91 87

It is important to note that FIFA 23's gameplay has undergone significant improvements due to the inclusion of new physics, dribbling mechanics, and novelties like power shots. It is therefore difficult to give a definitive assessment of Mane's viability in FUT, but it appears that he will be a very sought-after LW card in the upcoming game.

The 30-year old Senegalese has rightfully cemented his place at the top of FIFA 23 Bundesliga players after last season. Mane has already scored five goals in 10 appearances for Bayern Munich this season, and if the pattern continues, fans can expect him to get some substantial boosts in the coming months.

With the game set to be released at the end of the month, fans cannot help but be hyped for what is slated to be the last FIFA game under EA.

