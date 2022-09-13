"This is why I stopped playing FIFA": FIFA 23 community disagrees with ratings of Messi and other superstars

With FIFA 23 releasing worldwide on September 30, EA Sports has begun revealing the ratings of the best players in the world. Lionel Messi occupied the top spot in FIFA 22 with an overall rating of 93, but fans of the Argentine were disappointed to see that he has indeed been downgraded in FIFA 23 following an underwhelming season.
Every revelation regarding the new game leads to much discussion and debate on social media, and EA's reveal of the top 23 rated players in FIFA 23 had the same effect. FIFA ratings generate a lot of hype in the community every year, with non-gamer fans getting involved.
Fans of the sport are always curious to see how their favorite players are rated in the new FIFA title as they believe it accurately represents their real-life ability. However, the latest reveal has caused much controversy, with Lionel Messi being rated higher than Cristiano Ronaldo and sharing the top spot with four other players.
Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in FIFA 23, along with teammate Kylian Mbappe and three superstars
Twitter was buzzing with opinions after the reveal of the top 23 players in FIFA 23. Much was made of the downgrades received by some of the biggest names in football, with some stats deemed downright disrespectful and unfair.
One fan took to Twitter to express his disapproval at Neymar receiving the same rating as Heung Min Son, claiming that such inaccurate ratings were why he stopped playing the game in general
Like every other year during the ratings reveal, Twitter has also taken this opportunity to rekindle the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate, with fans using Messi's higher rating as a bragging right to remind the community that the greatest of all time is.
One player, in particular, did not mince his words as he declared his preference for Messi over Ronaldo, claiming that even a rating of 90 is too high for the lethal Portuguese forward.
The rating for these players has also caused a discussion over the stats, as both players have received significant downgrades in key areas. Their pace rating of 81 has shocked many fans, who believe that despite being in the twilight years of their careers, these legends deserve much better. This player, in particular, was appalled by the disrespectful pace stats.
While many were excited regarding the ratings and glad that their favorite players have been rated so highly, some were displeased by the trend of regular base player ratings being so high. Streamer Nick28t expressed his disagreement with this system, as he believes there should be room for these players to be upgraded.
On the other side of this spectrum are fans who believe that even the top-rated players in the game have not done justice. This player declared his opinion on the stats assigned to Messi and Ronaldo, calling them worthless fodder cards, only helpful in submitting into a Squad Building Challenge.
Another Twitter user expressed his concern regarding how ratings work in FIFA 23. Karim Benzema is one of the highest-rated players in the game, alongside Messi and Mbappe. However, his current in-game stats leave much to be desired.
With more ratings being revealed in the coming days and the full game is officially released on September 30, this will be an exciting month on social media for FIFA 23, as fans will continue to weigh in.