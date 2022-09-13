FIFA 23 Premier League ratings: Who is the highest rated Liverpool footballer in the game?

EA has revealed the top 23 Premier League player ratings for FIFA 23, and Liverpool players have bagged four spots on the list. With the game set to be released at the end of the month, fans cannot help but be hyped for what is slated to be the last FIFA game under EA.

Having won both the narrowly missed out on the Premier League and losing to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League finals, Liverpool's quadruple dream might have been dashed. Regardless, they still had a strong season and fans will expect a good round of upgrades to The Reds' overall ratings.

Although the ratings were leaked last month, the publishers are expected to release previews and player ratings in the month before release. Last night, they released the top 23 rated players in the game, sparking much debate about the ratings received by Ronaldo and Messi.

Naturally, it comes as no surprise that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, both with an OVR of 90, are rated as the top two Liverpool players. Alisson is immediately below at 89, and Fabinho is rated at 87.

Here is a breakdown of Liverpool's joint top-rated players Salah and Van Dijk, who are also coincidentally joint second highest rated players in the Premier League and the whole FIFA 23 game.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk retain their position as the top dogs of Liverpool in FIFA 23

The Egyptian Messi

Liverpool fans will be pleased with the boost to Mohamed Salah's ratings. After all, their star player did win the Golden Boot jointly with Son after both players scored 23 goals last season. He also managed to win the Premier League 'Playmaker of the Season' award with 13 assists.

Salah had an amazing season, with EA gracing the Egyptian Messi with a one-point upgrade to his overall, giving him an 90 player rating. A well-deserved upgrade to the highest scorer in the Premier League. Some might even say he deserved a two-point increase, considering he beat 91 rated De Bruyne in the goal scoring department by eight.

With his glorious hat-trick against Manchester United, the striker also became the first Premier League player to score five goals against Manchester United in a single season. With such achievements under his belt, EA has given him a two-point upgrade in shooting and a point upgrade to his passing.

Here is a table of stat changes for Mohamed Salah from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23.

Salah's Ratings FIFA 23 FIFA 22 Pace 90 90 Shooting 89 87 Passing 82 81 Dribbling 90 90 Defence 45 45 Physical 75 75

Virgil van Dijk is the best rated defensive player in the game

The Dutchman has been a towering presence in the Liverpool backline. Like Salah, Van Dijk also got a one-point boost to his overalls, giving him a spot in the top ten rated players list for FIFA 23.

By winning the FA Cup and the EFL cup last season, Van Dijk has become one of the most formidable defenders in not only the Premier League but also the world.

His 90 rating puts him at par with the likes of Ronaldo and Courtois, making him the second highest rated card in FIFA 23 and the best rated defender in the game, a full point ahead of Manchester United's recent star signing, Casimero.

The only substantial change for Virgil van Dijk, which accounts for his upgrade in rating, is his three-point pace upgrade. In a game where pace is so highly valued, that is a nice bonus to have.

With the game slated for release on September 30, the official release has gotten fans more than excited, as Liverpool are shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with in FIFA 23.

