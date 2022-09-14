FIFA 23 Premier League overall release: 5 footballers who should have had higher ratings in-game

EA has released the top 23 player ratings for FIFA 23's Premier League, but not all fans are satisfied with the stats. As expected, Manchester City dominated the list, with Cristiano Ronaldo taking a dip in ratings and losing the top spot to Kevin De Bruyne.

With FIFA 23 set to be released on September 30, EA has started revealing official ratings for the players. Twitter is abuzz with fans debating whether their favorite players have gotten a fair rating in-game.

Ratings are always a contentious issue when a new FIFA game comes out, with people disagreeing with each other on various points. This article discusses a potential list of players who should have been rated higher in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Premier League players who deserve a better rating in FIFA 23

1) Erling Haaland

Despite being plagued by injuries, Erling Haaland had quite the impact back in the Bundesliga before he joined Manchester City this summer. The 22-year-old is slated to be a player to watch by EA but has been bereft of an upgrade.

Many have pointed fingers at FIFA 23 for not giving him a +1 to his overall ratings, even though he scored an impressive 29 goals in 30 matches across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season.

The Norwegian remains at an overall rating of 88, with no meaningful changes to his stats. Haaland's FIFA 23 player card has improved defensive stats while his pace, passing, shooting, and dribbling remain unchanged.

Slated to be a top Premier League player, fans should expect future upgrades soon, considering how the star signing has already netted ten goals for Manchester City within the first six matches of the league.

2) Son Heung-min

South Korean left winger Son Heung-min has become one of the best players in the Premier League with his fantastic season with Tottenham Hotspur. Despite not having quite the season they were looking for, Spurs finished in a respectable fourth place in the table.

Son was outstanding on the field last season, as evidenced by the fact that he jointly won the Golden Boot award with Mohamed Salah for scoring 23 goals. Still, Son's FIFA 23 ratings have remained constant, with no upgrades to his overall rating, which stays at 89.

Son does get some mild boosts in shooting and defending, but considering his achievements last season, he is a prime candidate for an upgrade.

3) Trent Alexander-Arnold

In a game where pace is king, FIFA 23 has been nerfing it left, right, and center. With Trent Alexander-Arnold being a prime victim, fans were immediately put off when EA decided to nerf his speed while also not giving him any boost to his overall rating. His pace has been reduced by three points to 76.

Considered one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, Alexander-Arnold has acted as a pillar for Liverpool, both in defense and attack. The right-back does get an exceptional rating of 87 in FIFA 23, but fans are not happy with his pace stats.

Here's how he compares with the Premier League's other top-rated full-back, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo:

Player Matches Played in PL Goals Assists % Dribblers Tackled Successful Pressure % FIFA 23 Rating Trent Alexander-Arnold 32 2 12 39 33.7 87(-) Joao Cancelo 36 1 7 42.2 34.3 88(+2)

4) Ilkay Gundogan

While talking about Manchester City's success in recent years, the long-time German midfielder has often been overshadowed by star players on the team. But Ilkay Gundogan has been integral to City's Premier League winning squad. The 31-year-old Mr. Whippy, as he is affectionately named, has also fulfilled the role of the squad captain from time to time.

With overall ratings, EA considers many things, and winning the domestic league is pretty high on the list. In line with that theory, many players from Manchester City have gotten a stat boost. Players such as Bernardo Silva and Cancelo have had their overalls boosted by two points.

However, Gundogan retains his 85 player rating, which doesn't seem quite fair. Especially considering how he had the same number of goals and one less assist than Silva despite playing eight fewer games in the Premier League.

5) Reece James

The 22-year-old young right wing-back has drastically improved his game over the last season. Reece James shone in the 26 games he played for Chelsea in the Premier League with the most goals+assists as a defender in the whole league. He had a total of five goals and nine assists last season.

EA did give him a much-needed stat boost, but fans have noted that it is not enough. While he got a 3-point increase in his overall rating, giving him a 84-rated card, his individual statistics do not match his overall rating.

Joining the few players who got a boost to their pace, James has 81 pace, 70 shooting, 82 passing, 82 dribbling, and 80 in defense. Making him an 85 overall rated player at the very least. In comparison, consider City's Aymeric Laporte, who only beat Reece on defense but is still rated at 86.

Regardless of his overall rating, Reece James is a fine addition to the Chelsea roster and a sound FUT card.

