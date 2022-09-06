Chelsea owner Todd Boehly 'likes' tweet that suggests Reece James is a better right-back than Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has hinted that he views Reece James as a better right-back than Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold by liking a suggestive tweet.

James has put pen-to-paper on a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, keeping him tied to the Blues until 2028.

Boehly has seen James up close since taking over Chelsea back in May and has evidently been impressed by the performances of the right-back.

A Twitter user tweeted a Like or Retweet comparison of James and Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to which Boehly appears to have made his opinion.

Boehly liked the tweet in favor of James:

Like for Reece James

James has started where he left off last season with another impressive start to the season.

He has made five appearances, scoring one goal and creating an assist.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has had a similar run of form, making seven appearances and scoring two goals.

It was the Reds right-back who beat the Chelsea defender for a place in the PFA Premier League team of the season for the 2021-23 campaign.

Both are likely to challenge one another for a starting berth under Gareth Southgate in the England team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Their current form will go a long way towards Southgate deciding which of the two will be his right-back for the tournament in Qatar.

Chelsea right-back James defends Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold

The duo will battle for a right-back role at the World Cup

James has defended Alexander-Arnold in the past amidst criticism over his defending with mistakes having crept into the Liverpool right-backs game.

He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I make mistakes as well. I gave away a penalty against Hungary so we are both still learning our trade. Liverpool have 95% of the ball and he defends less than I have to. People have a lot of stuff to say and don't really know the game. Trent is a great player."

On trying to get into the England team at the World Cup, James added:

"I'll try everything I can [to be first choice]. Only my performances will be able to prove what I can bring. In these games and building into next season I'll hopefully be able to show that I'm ready to play every game."

Up next for James' Chelsea side is a clash with Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadion Makismir in the UEFA Champions League on September 6.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold's Reds outfit will head to Napoli for their Champions League fixture on September 7.

Both Premier League clubs will be looking to fare better in this season's competition, having lost to eventual winners Real Madrid.

