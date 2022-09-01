FIFA 23 Xbox glitch reveals Manchester City ratings as De Bruyne remains one of the highest-rated players in the game

Not even a month away from its release, an Xbox glitch has allowed players to download FIFA 23, allowing them to leak the player ratings of big teams like Manchester City. Since the leak on August 30, Twitter and other social media have been flooded with pictures of new player cards as fans debated whether EA has done justice to their favorite teams.

The official ratings are usually released a couple of weeks before the release date, which would be sometime in mid-September. However, with such a massive leak, FIFA fans would be remiss to not discuss what could very well be the final ratings of what is slated to be the last EA FIFA title.

Fresh off winning two back-to-back Premier League titles, Man City fans were probably hoping to get a fair few bumps to the player ratings on their roster.The Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne retains his high 91 player rating, and last season's signing Erling 'Alien' Haaland's 88 rating remains at constant too.

Manchester City's FIFA 23 squad remains as impressive as ever

The Sky Blues have been consistently performing well in the last few years under the guardianship of Pep Guardiola. Despite losing their five-year EFL Cup winning streak last season, they managed to clinch their fourth Premier League title in five years. Here is their FIFA 23 roster as per the leaks.

FIFA 23 Manchester City leaked overall ratings with changes

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Ederson: 89

Erling Haaland: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88 (+2)

Joao Cancelo: 88 (+2)

Ruben Dias: 88 (+1)

Rodri: 87 (+1)

Riyad Mahrez: 86

Aymeric Laporte: 86

Phil Foden: 85 (+1)

Kyle Walker: 85

Ilkay Gundogan: 85

Jack Grealish: 84

John Stones: 83

Kalvin Phillips: 81

Stefan Ortega: 80 (+2)

Nathan Ake : 78

Julian Alvarez: 75

As expected, Manchester City have had quite a few of their players increase their ratings. Kevin De Bruyne, with his 91 overall rating, shares the title of the highest rated player in FIFA 23 with Mbappe, Messi, Benzema and Lewendoski. Ederson, with his 89 rating, remains a force to be reckoned with.

🆗 @HeIsKonate @WeaverFUT 🤣 @BeSoccerTeam Wait Cancelo is higher rated full back than Trent and Robertson? @WeaverFUT @BeSoccerTeam Wait Cancelo is higher rated full back than Trent and Robertson? 😂🤣

Bernardo Silva and Cancelo appear to have had major buffs to their ratings. With his two-point increase in ratings, Cancelo appears to have taken over as the best right-back in the game, beating Trent Alexander-Arnlond's leaked rating by a full point.

All in all, the Manchester City roster has had several more buffs. Foden, Rodri and Ruben Diaz have all gotten an upgrade to their stats, making the midfield and defense substantially stronger. Haaland, with his overall rating of 88, is one of the highest rated players on the team and does counteract Sterling's absence quite well.

However, there was no increase in ratings for Gundogan, Mahrez and Grealish, leaving some ruffled feathers among the fans. Fans can and have debated FIFA player ratings ever since the games have existed and FIFA 23 is yet to release its official ratings.

The game is set to be released on September 30 and disappointed fans may still hold out hope for a chance to increase the ratings of their beloved players.

