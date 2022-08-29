“Taller, stronger, faster than anything we have seen before” – Baffled Premier League managers reportedly in talks with each other to discuss how to stop ‘alien’ Erling Haaland

Premier League managers are holding conversations on how to try and stop Manchester City striker Erling Haaland following his scintillating start to the season, as per the Daily Star.

Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £54 million in July and has had no problem to adapting to life in the Premier League.

The 6 ft 5 in Norweigan is wreaking havoc on opposition defenses and already has six goals in his first four appearances in the league.

The young striker stole the show this past Saturday (August 27).

His incredible second-half hat-trick secured a dramatic 4-2 comeback victory for City over Crystal Palace.

The Norweigan was also on the scoresheet in Pep Guardiola's side's 3-3 draw with Newcastle United on August 21.

He kickstarted his season with a double in the 2-0 win over West Ham United on August 7.

His performances have frightened Premier League managers with discussions taking place on how to stop the deadly frontman.

One manager has described Haaland as being:

"Alien."

And that the Norweigan was:

"Stronger, taller, faster than anything we have seen before."

Premier League managers are trying to get an insight on any way to try and stop Haaland by calling one another.

The Manchester City striker's hat-trick against Newcastle impressed Guardiola, who was seen showering him with praise when he withdrew the striker late on.

Following the victory, the Spaniard lauded the forward, saying:

"Erling has done (what he has done) since he was born. He has done what he has done all his life, in Salzburg and everywhere he has been he has scored goals."

Guardiola then described the difficulties on playing a side like Newcastle before touching on Haaland's astounding hat-trick:

"Against these type of teams, we struggle because they defend so deep, but he has an incredible sense of goal. The three [goals he scored], especially the last one, but the first one as well, were all good goals.

Commenting on Haaland's adaption to life at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola concluded:

"The numbers for this guy are beyond. The most important thing is that he has settled perfectly, and he is an incredibly humble guy. He is a lovely person. He chats more with the guys from the Academy and that means a lot. Hopefully, he can be happy the time we are together."

The Premier League has a new monster centre-forward in Haaland

Managers are rightfully scared

Manchester City have potentially pulled off the bargain of the century by securing the Norweigan for just £54 million.

One of Europe's most sought-after strikers has joined a side that are already contenders for both the Premier League and the Champions League.

The former Dortmund forward will look to build on the 86 goals in 89 appearances he managed at Signal Iduna Park.

Edited by Matthew Guyett