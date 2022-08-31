FIFA 23 Liverpool ratings leaked on Xbox: Salah retains top spot with Van Dijk, while fans debate Trent Alexander-Arnold rating

FIFA 23 Liverpool stats have been leaked in a recent glitch on Xbox which allowed players to download the game a month in advance. The biggest takeaway? Player ratings.

Twitter has been flooded with eager fans posting the leaked ratings of their favorite players in the upcoming installment of the game. As expected, certain buffs and nerfs were being talked over extensively as people started debating the changes.

Liverpool fans have had various reactions to the new leaks, and with the game's release still a month away, they have voiced their opinions on social media, hoping for a change.

Despite Mohamed Salah having a scintillating season, he has just been upgraded by +1, which makes him Liverpool's joint-highest rated player with Virgil van Dijk.

Another thing to have ruffled a few feathers is Trent Alexander-Arnold's nerfed pace as fans gear up for a season without Sadio Mane.

To be fair, the leaked ratings might undergo substantial changes before the game's release on September 30, but there is no way of knowing whether that might be the case.

As fans debate whether the ratings fairly reflect the players' real-life skills, let's take a deeper dive into the numbers.

FIFA 23 Liverpool ratings mirror their lackluster start to the season

The 2022-23 season has not been the best start for Liverpool, with a loss to Manchester United to add to their tally.

Many players seem to have received changes to their stats that are expected to represent their abilities as portrayed last season. Here is the full list of Fifa 23 Liverpool players:

Overall Ratings for FIFA 23 Liverpool roster

Salah 90

Van Dijk 90

Alisson 89

Fabinho 87

Robertson 87

Alexander-Arnold 87

Thiago 86

Diogo Jota 85

Matip 84

Diaz 84

Firmino 83

Henderson 83

Nunez 82

Keita 81

Gomez 81

Konate 81

Milner 78

Dacs @Deanpowerrs @AnfieldEdition @WeaverFUT The disrespect to Salah and Trent is unreal lol. Only +1 for salah and no upgrade for Trent @AnfieldEdition @WeaverFUT The disrespect to Salah and Trent is unreal lol. Only +1 for salah and no upgrade for Trent

Naturally, it comes as no surprise that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, both with an OVR of 90, are rated as the top two Liverpool players. Alisson is immediately below at 89, and Fabinho is rated at 87.

Fans were irate at the minimal boost in rating given to Salah after the stellar season he had with the Reds. However, he is still the 6th best rated player in the game, just behind Ronaldo.

Alisson not receiving an upgrade ruffled a fair few feathers as people called it a "criminal" act to not rate him higher. After all, he is arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League while also being Brazil's number one pick.

🇳🇴👀 @ImNotDanieI @_ahmedLFC_ Trent literally bulked up and has gotten way faster and they downgraded his pace @_ahmedLFC_ Trent literally bulked up and has gotten way faster and they downgraded his pace😭

Trent Alexander-Arnold's pace has been nerfed, according to the images shared by Twitter users, and many fans did not take too kindly to the change. The best-rated right-back in FIFA 2022 has received a full 3 point reduction in the pace department.

His overall rating, however, remains at 87, making him a formidable force to be reckoned with. It also seems a lot of players have been facing significant downgrades in their speed.

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News Pace downgrades in



- Ronaldo 81

- Messi 81

- Bruno 72

- Kante 72

- Kimmich 68

- Pogba 67



Deserved? Pace downgrades in #FIFA23 - Ronaldo81- Messi81- Bruno72- Kante72- Kimmich68- Pogba67Deserved? 🚨 Pace downgrades in #FIFA23 ⬇️- Ronaldo 🇵🇹 81- Messi 🇦🇷 81- Bruno 🇵🇹 72- Kante 🇫🇷 72- Kimmich 🇩🇪 68- Pogba 🇫🇷 67Deserved?

With the recent roster changes, many have noted the absence of midfield talent in the FIFA 23 Liverpool roster. Van Dijk even commented on the necessity of midfielders in the team.

And with Fabinho, Thiago, and Henderson not getting any meaningful upgrades, the situation doesn't look that much different from last time.

With the game slated for release on September 27, the leak has gotten fans more than excited about what appears to be the last FIFA game to be released by EA.

While the FIFA 23 Liverpool roster has had lukewarm changes at best, the transfer window is still open and fans can be surprised as rumors of new signings float around.

