"We need a lot of midfielders" - Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk says he would welcome new signing

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed that the Reds require more midfielders to bolster their injury-stricken squad in order to remain competitive across all competitions in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

With Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones recovering from injuries, Liverpool have particularly floundered in the center of the park. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and James Milner have received flak for their performances in the middle of the park so far this season.

But after drawing with Fulham and Crystal Palace and then losing to Manchester United, the Reds bounced back in style against Bournemouth on August 27. The Jurgen Klopp-coached side equalled a Premier League record by registering a 9-0 victory.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Van Dijk shared his two cents about the need for new midfielders in the team. He also heaped praise on promising teenagers Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho. The towering Dutchman said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I don't think they [Elliott and Carvalho] will stop progressing [if new midfielders come in]. If you look at the games we play, the amount of games we play, we need a lot of midfielders. Midfielders are the engine of our team. They win so many balls for us. We also rotate a lot in midfield, apart from Fabinho, I think."

He continued:

"I'm very impressed with both. I think Harvey [was impressing] before his injury already. Now he's showing the same stuff as before, in my opinion. I was impressed with Fabio as well. I think he can be really, really good for us and as a club as well."

He added:

"You need maturity at times, especially when things aren't going well like the last couple of weeks. These guys have the right mentality that we need. They will have good moments and they will also have moments they have to learn from. That's how football works."

Liverpool will next host Newcastle United on August 31.

Liverpool eye surprise move for Sander Berge

According to Yorkshire Post, Liverpool are hoping to snap up Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in the final days of the transfer window. The report added that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the £35 million-rated Norwegian.

The Reds have also been linked with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, as per Mirror. RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves have also emerged as potential targets, according to 90min.

