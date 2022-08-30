FIFA 23 Xbox glitch reveals Manchester United ratings as Ronaldo among many to get a downgrade in overall

Manchester United is expected to be one of the better sides in FIFA 23, which will be unlike how their recent fortunes have been. Due to an accidental Xbox leak, the ratings of several prominent stars are already out. Based on the same ratings, Manchester United has deservedly got several nerfs, but there's still some potential left.

The current summer has been one of the incomings as new manager Erik Ten Hag has already acquired the services of six new signings. Some will consider it an absolute necessity, given how terrible the club has been over the last season.

However, the ratings have been hit hard as they reflect the previous season's performances, not the current ones.

Earlier on August 30, some Xbox players were able to download the game and even play it on their consoles. It's still unclear what caused the glitch in the first place, but given the day and age, everything spread on social media like a storm.

Ratings of footballers were the first to be out as they are yet to be officially revealed. The Manchester-based club is among several gigantic institutions in world football. Naturally, their squad ratings were among the earliest to be revealed via the links.

Manchester United will be a force to reckon with in FIFA 23, despite several players receiving downgrades

Manchester United FIFA 23 player overall ratings

While the ratings of several of the stars of Manchester United in FIFA 23 have been revealed, some are yet to be known. The poor performances of last season have had a staggering effect on the overalls of many.

Here are the ratings of the footballers that have been revealed in the public domain:

Cristiano Ronaldo - 90

David De Gea - 87

Bruno Fernandes - 86

Raphael Varane - 84

Jadon Sancho - 84

Christian Eriksen - 82

Marcus Rashford - 81

Lisandro Martinez - 81

Harry Maguire - 81

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 80

Victor Lindelof - 80

Scott Mctominay - 80

Luke Shaw - 80

Anthony Martial - 80

As is clear from the above names, new entrants like Casemiro and Antony are yet to be updated in the system files. Interestingly, Casemiro's ratings have been revealed at 89, making him one of the highest defensive midfielders in FIFA 23.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be the highest-rated card for Manchester United; however, things might change by this time tomorrow. The Portuguese wants to leave for Champions League action, and he could be changing clubs before the transfer deadline is over.

Youngsters like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial's overalls have been reduced from what they used to be in FIFA 22. This is a reflection of the average seasons all three had. Talented attacker Mason Greenwood has been kept out of the game due to his involvement in ongoing investigations against him.

French centre-back Raphael Varane will be leading the defensive line for Manchester United in FIFA 23 with his 84-rated card. His card last year was considered a great bargain, and the stats look good once again despite having an injury-struck season.

While Casemiro's overall rating has been leaked, there's great intrigue to see what kind of overalls are provided to Tyrell Malacia and Antony. The Brazilian winger has become the third-most-expensive player in the club's history. Many expect his FIFA 23 card to be high on the game's meta, and it remains to be seen what kind of stats it will have.

While the squad has been depleted overall-wise, there are still some great players in the lineup. It remains to be seen if any of the overalls mentioned here will change with the game's full release.

