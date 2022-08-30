“No, I’m not afraid” – Benfica manager breaks silence on rumors linking Enzo Fernandez with Liverpool transfer

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt claims he is not afraid of losing midfielder Enzo Fernandez amid interest from Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy, the Reds have 'kept a watching brief' on the tenacious 21-year-old midfielder. Fernandez only joined Benfica this summer from River Plate for £9 million, and signed a five-year deal.

The Argentine has played every minute of Benfica's three Liga Portugal games so far this season, grabbing one goal. Fernandez predominately plays in the number eight role but can also fill in at defensive midfield.

Liverpool have already signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer, but Schmidt believes the club will retain their prospect. The manager told the Record (as per The Liverpool Echo):

“No, I’m not afraid. He feels good here, it’s the perfect place to develop. He’s a great player, a great person, he’s focused, professional and knows what he does when he comes here.

"Everything came together at the right time, I think he will be here for a long time, half a year is not enough.”

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are in the market for new midfielder

Many have cited Liverpool's midfield as a potential area for improvement, especially as they are in the midst of an injury crisis.

Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out injured. James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are the only fit and recognized senior central midfielders left in the squad, although Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho can also play there.

Klopp has been constantly asked this summer if the Merseyside club are in the market for a new central midfielder, to which he has consistently denied.

However, following the Reds' slow start to the season, the German appears to have reveresed his stance. He told reporters (per TalkSPORT):

"We are working constantly on these things. Sometimes it’s expensive, sometimes not the right player, but we’re working.

“Then, the situation changes, but one thing that stays really important is that it needs to be the right player. We are working but we will see. If something will happen or not, I don’t know.”

Klopp was asked if the club's growing injury list had affected his decision, to which he replied:

“It must be the right player. Some players are just unavailable, that’s how it is, but if we can do something, and if we will do something, then we are 100 per cent convinced about it. If we are not convinced, then we will not do it. That’s the situation."

Liverpool face Newcastle United at home on August 31.

