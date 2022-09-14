FIFA 23 rating release: Chelsea becomes first Premier League club to reveal full squad ratings

With the release of FIFA 23 just a couple of weeks away, Chelsea FC took to Twitter to reveal their full squad ratings in the game, causing a lot of debate.

The Blues from London had an underwhelming 2021/22 season as they failed to secure any major trophies. However, their campaign still had some positives, with breakthrough performances from several young players.

Prior to Chelsea's reveal on Twitter, EA Sports released a list of the top 15 highest rated FIFA 23 players in the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, it was dominated by players from Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Spurs. However, Chelsea had their fair share of representation amongst the game's elite.

Chelsea FC have revealed FIFA 23 ratings for their entire squad as Ngolo Kante leads the way

Chelsea have faced a rough start to the 2022/23 season. A poor run of games in the league and a loss in their first Champions League fixture culminated in the dismissal of their manager Thomas Tuchel, who led them to an emphatic victory in the latter competition

However, not all is doom and gloom for the London giants, as their host of new signings have been performing well for the club. Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana have fortified their defensive lineup, while Raheem Sterling has added dynamism to their attacking prowess.

What does Chelsea FC look like in FIFA 23?

As revealed by the club on Twitter, these are the ratings for their first-team:

Ngolo Kante - 89

Kalidou Koulibaly - 87

Thiago Silva - 86

Raheem Sterling - 86

Edouard Mendy - 86

Jorginho - 85

Mason Mount - 84

Mateo Kovacic - 84

Reece James - 84

Kai Havertz - 84

Hakim Ziyech - 83

Christian Pulisic - 82

Ben Chilwell - 82

Cesar Azpilicueta - 82

Marc Cucurella - 81

These ratings consist of a healthy mix of upgrades and downgrades, which accurately reflects the conundrum faced by the club during the current season.

How has the community reacted to this reveal?

The FIFA community has been rather vocal when it comes to player ratings, and this year has been no different. Fans have expressed their opinions on the various ratings releases on Twitter, with many believing that some are undeserved or unjustified.

Fans were shocked to see the pace downgrade attributed to Ngolo Kante. He was by far one of the most overpowered players in the previous editions of the game, which will probably be the case in FIFA 23 as well. However, with just 72 pace, his effectiveness will suffer drastically.

Players were also surprised by the ratings allotted to Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic. While these superstars are some of the most popular players on the Chelsea roster and have been selected as FIFA 23 ambassadors, they have been inconsistent in their performances, with poor showings in domestic and European competitions.

