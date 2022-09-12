5 FIFA 23 Ambassadors whose overall rating is unjustified

With the official release of FIFA 23 just a few weeks away, EA Sports have begun to reveal ratings for their upcoming game, starting off with FIFA 23 ambassadors. These ambassadors include some of the best and most popular players in the sport, and will be featured heavily in the promotional material for the game to help build hype.

Every reveal made by EA Sports about the upcoming title is accompanied by debate and discussion within the community on social media, and this ratings reveal for FIFA 23 ambassadors is no different. Fans have been wondering whether some of these ratings are justified after these players' performances last season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These FIFA 23 ambassadors have received a rating that doesn't accurately reflect their performances in the 2021/22 season

1) Federico Valverde

Valverde has been included in the list of FIFA 23 ambassadors (Image via EA Sports)

Real Madrid had a spectacular 2021/22 season, proving why they are widely regarded as one of the best and most prestigious clubs in the history of the sport. Carlo Ancelotti's roster ended the season with both the La Liga and Champions League titles in hand, and despite this being entirely a team effort, there were a few players that stood out for their remarkable contributions.

While Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior dominated the headlines with their goalscoring exploits, Federico Valverde was instrumental in Madrid’s success last season. The versatile midfielder was deployed in various positions throughout the season and performed exceptionally well every time, contributing in attack as well as defense with his incredible work ethic and cardio.

Valverde has been included in the shortlist for the FIFA 23 ambassadors, but has only received an overall rating of 84. This seems unfair, as this is just a single rating increase from last year, and his contributions and performances from last season definitely deserve better.

2) Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies has been included in the list of FIFA 23 ambassadors (Image via EA Sports)

Alphonso Davies is undoubtedly one of the best young talents in world football as well as an incredibly versatile defender who adds a whole new dimension to Bayern Munich's playstyle with his attacking approach. His popularity with the masses ensured his inclusion in the list of FIFA 23 ambassadors.

The Canadian made a strong start to the 2021/22 campaign and was a vital part of Bayern's success early on. His performances also earned him a place in the EA Sports Bundesliga Team of the Season. However, he sustained an injury in that period, putting him on the sidelines for almost half the season.

Davies has received an upgrade from a rating of 82 to 84 in the upcoming game. While many would agree that he doesn't deserve a downgrade because of his injuries since he was excellent before being sidelined, a two-rating increase seems a bit too generous.

3) Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is included in the list of FIFA 23 ambassadors (Image via EA Sports)

Kai Havertz was the talk of the town at the time of his transfer from Leverkusen to English giants Chelsea FC in 2020. He had a reputation for being an ace playmaker and one of the finest young talents in European football, and was touted by many to be the next big thing.

However, the German has had a tough start to his career in the Premier League. Despite winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, his individual performances have left much to be desired and many believe that the young player hasn't even scratched the surface of his true potential yet.

Somehow, Havertz has retained his rating of 84 overall in FIFA 23. Despite being included in the FIFA 23 ambassadors list, one would have expected him to be slightly downgraded after an underwhelming 2021/22 season.

4) Pedri

Pedri is included in the list of FIFA 23 ambassadors (Image via EA Sports)

FC Barcelona's La Masia Academy is well-known for producing some of the finest talents in Spanish football history. After a generation defined by the likes of Xavi, Busquets, and Iniesta, Barca fans are hopeful about the future with the likes of Pedri at the club.

Pedri seems like Iniesta's spiritual successor in all aspects of the game. He is fluid on the ball, has incredible vision for passing and coordinating attacks, and reads the game exceptionally well for someone his age. The youngster has taken the world by storm with his captivating performances and has become a vital part of Barca's roster.

Despite being amazing whenever he was on the pitch last season, Pedri lacked game time in the league. He had a grueling 2020/21 season for both club and country, playing almost every single game, and his fatigue was evident last season, with him missing a majority of Barca's league games.

Pedri has been included in the FIFA 23 ambassadors list and has received a massive upgrade from 80 to 85 rated overall. This seems rather generous, as it puts him above the likes of other youngsters like Valverde and Bellingham, both of whom had an even more impressive 2021/22 season.

5) Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is included in the list of FIFA 23 ambassadors (Image via EA Sports)

It comes as no surprise that Christian Pulisic is a FIFA 23 ambassador, as his popularity helps massively with the demographic in the USA. The American superstar is incredibly famous in his country and is touted by many to be the one who helps their national team finally achieve international glory.

However, ever since his move to Chelsea, Pulisic has struggled to recreate the form that made him one of the most famous youngsters in the world while at Borussia Dortmund. The winger scored just eight goals last season as Chelsea failed to secure domestic or European success.

As a FIFA 23 ambassador, Pulisic has retained his rating of 82 overall in the upcoming game. This is incredibly surprising, as he has struggled to perform consistently for multiple seasons.

