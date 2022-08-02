“I want to give back” - Bayern Munich star confirms his entire 2022 World Cup earnings would go to charity 

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies claimed in a tweet that he will donate his entire earnings from the 2022 FIFA World Cup to charity.

Davies was born to Liberian parents in a refugee camp in Ghana. His family migrated to Canada in 2005, where they settled in Edmonton.

He made his debut for the Canadian national team as a 16-year-old on June 14 2017 against Curacao. He has been capped 32 times for his country at the senior level and is expected to represent them at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After a difficult upbringing, Davies experienced stability and security when his family made it to Canada after fleeing the Second Liberian Civil War. To express his gratitude, he has pledged to donate his World Cup earnings to charity.

The Bayern Munich left-back tweeted:

"Canada welcomed me and my family & gave us the opportunity for a better life. it enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity."

Canada topped the third round table of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification (CONCACAF), thereby qualifying for their first World Cup finals since 1986.

John Herdman's men have been drawn in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia. Davies is expected to be one of the first names on the team-sheet throughout the tournament.

Canada will begin their campaign against Belgium on November 23.

He plays primarily as a left-back for the Bavarians but enjoys a much more advanced role for Canada. Davies can play as a midfielder as well as a left-winger.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies reveals soft spot for Chelsea

Davies has developed into one of the finest young full-backs since moving to Bayern Munich from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 for a fee of $13.5 million.

He was recently asked on ESPN FC to choose an English club to support if he had to choose one. The 20-year-old replied instantaneously:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Alphonso Davies is a blue Alphonso Davies is a blue 😉🔵 https://t.co/eu1W05JDXS

“I mean, I grew up watching Chelsea. So Chelsea."

Davies' latest appearance in a Bayern shirt came on July 31 in the DFL Supercup against RB Leipzig. He started at left-back and assisted Leroy Sane's 98th-minute goal to seal a 5-3 win.

Davies is expected to be Julian Nagelsmann's undisputed choice in the left-back position for the upcoming season. His grip on the spot has been even tighter since Omar Richards' move to Nottingham Forest earlier this summer for an £8.5 million fee.

He's played 116 matches for Bayern Munich so far, registering five goals and 19 assists.

