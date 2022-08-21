Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic makes decision on Manchester United move: Reports

According to the Daily Mail (via Metro), Manchester United could be rejected by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic in the coming days. The American international has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel and was recently linked with a potential loan move to the embattled Red Devils.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Antony, to Sesko, to Gakpo, to Arnautovic, to Morata, to Cunha, and now to Christian Pulisic – keeping up with Manchester United in this transfer window is not easy. Antony, to Sesko, to Gakpo, to Arnautovic, to Morata, to Cunha, and now to Christian Pulisic – keeping up with Manchester United in this transfer window is not easy. https://t.co/vBXBRyFqft

Following the summer arrival of Raheem Sterling, first-team opportunities are likely to become even rarer for the American and he is widely expected to consider a move.

Reports over the last week have also claimed that Chelsea were willing to negotiate a swap deal with Manchester United, with Harry Maguire moving the other way.

However, the report suggested that the former Dortmund midfielder has opted to remain at Stamford Bridge for the time being, following crunch talks with his manager. Pulisic is believed to be ready to fight for his future at Stamford Bridge and is not encouraged by being seen as a potential backup option for United.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Manchester United have enquired about a loan move for Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN. Manchester United have enquired about a loan move for Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/Rq93VFKzVd

Manchester United have however intensified their attempts (via 90min) to sign Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax and have also lined up PSV forward Cody Gakpo as a fall-back option.

Clearly, Pulisic's potential unavailability will not particularly hamper the Red Devils' plans this window. Erik ten Hag will continue to focus on his task, which is the monumental rebuild required to revive the sleeping giants of Manchester.

Chelsea made an enquiry for Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire: Report

The transfer window took an unexpected turn after reports from the Daily Mail of the Blues' interest in Harry Maguire came to the surface. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy were looking at a potential swap deal which could have seen Pulisic move to Old Trafford as Maguire's replacement.

However, with Pulisic reportedly disinterested in the move, the Blues will need to look for another route to bring in Maguire if they seriously want him. While the Manchester United skipper has had to deal with criticism due to poor performances over the last season, Chelsea remain interested.

The Blues are reportedly (as per football.london) pushing to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana but they are currently struggling to make the deal happen. Maguire, on the other hand, has been marked as an easier alternative to the Foxes' stalwart centre-back.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat