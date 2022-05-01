"Head of Ronaldo" - Chelsea star Kai Havertz combines 4 players to create his perfect footballer 

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has combined the attributes of four players to create his perfect footballer, choosing Cristiano Ronaldo's head as one attribute.

The 22-year-old is having a fine season for the Blues, having been deployed in a new false 9 role by manager Thomas Tuchel. Havertz has 13 goals and six assists in 43 appearances across competitions this season.

He was asked by StadiumAstro to pick his 'perfect footballer', for which he chose the attributes of four players.

The German attacker went with the left foot of Lionel Messi that has destroyed defences across Europe. Messi is, for many, the greatest footballer of all time, and boasts a remarkable record of 681 goals in 809 appearances in club football.

Havertz chose Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Neymar's right foot. The Brazilian, who has a deadly right foot, has recorded 273 goals and 171 assists in 462 career appearances.

The Chelsea forward went with Cristiano Ronaldo's head, with the Manchester United star renowned for his incredible leap. The 37-year-old has scored the most headers this century (111 as on March 2021), including 11 in the Premier League.

Former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino commented on Ronaldo's heading prowess, saying (via PlanetFootball):

“Ronaldo’s heading is like a perfect golf swing; everything is working in tandem, and when it all clicks, there is little you can do to stop him.”

Finally, Havertz chose Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's brain that has unlocked defences across Europe on many occasions.

The Belgian is one of the most intelligent midfielders of his generation. His most recent performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg was impressive.

The 30-year-old ran the show in the middle of the park, scoring an early header and providing an astute assist in City's thrilling 4-3 win.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Kai Havertz on the perfect footballer!!! Combination of left foot Lionel Messi, head of Cristiano Ronaldo, brain of Kevin De Bruyne, right foot of Neymar. Kai Havertz on the perfect footballer!!! Combination of left foot Lionel Messi, head of Cristiano Ronaldo, brain of Kevin De Bruyne, right foot of Neymar. https://t.co/278HeSCrVO

"People expect you to be the new Crisitiano Ronaldo, but it won't be that fast" - Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz

The German star is shining as a false 9.

Kai Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £70 million with huge expectations. The German is viewed as one of the most promising attackers in world football.

Havertz did not have the debut campaign he would hoped for, getting afflicted by COVID-19. Despite scoring a hat-trick, he managed only nine goals and eight assists in 45 appearances across competitions.

He spoke about the huge pressure that came following his transfer to Stamford Bridge, telling Suddeutsche Zeitung (via GOAL):

"People expect you to be the new Cristiano Ronaldo. But it won't be that fast; everything is new, and I really didn't play my best football at the beginning. I felt a completely different pressure than before in Leverkusen."

LDN @LDNFootbalI Messi vs Havertz vs Ronaldo stats at 21 years old…



Don’t forget how young Kai is, with a Champions League winning goal under his belt already. Elite talent. Messi vs Havertz vs Ronaldo stats at 21 years old…Don’t forget how young Kai is, with a Champions League winning goal under his belt already. Elite talent. https://t.co/pven2wecia

The Chelsea forward has been in red-hot form this season for Thomas Tuchel's team. The Blues are looking to finish in the Premier League top three and win the FA Cup, where they face Liverpool in the final on May 14.

Edited by Bhargav