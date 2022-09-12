"Joke of the year": FIFA 23 community reacts to Pedri having a higher overall than Federico Valverde

FIFA 23 may have just begun revealing the overall ratings of players, but there's already enough drama in the community. While the full reveal will take place on September 12, EA Sports has decided to reveal the ratings of the Ambassadors. The gaming community is quite puzzled by the ratings of two footballers - Pedri and Federico Valverde.

The two footballers are some of the most promising youngsters, and both ply their trade in La Liga. While the Uruguayan plays for Real Madrid, Pedri chose the Blaugrana as his first big club.

Both players had extrememly contrasting seasons. Pedri had a forgettable season, as Barcelona was extremely underwhelming. The Spaniard couldn't contribute much as he missed major periods with injuries and barely made any appearances. Valverde had a very successful season in which he won the La Liga and the Champions League. Because of this, fans were irked by FIFA 23's decision to give Pedri a higher overall rating.

FIFA 23 reveals the ratings for Valverde and Pedri, but fans are not pleased

EA Sports usually tweaks the ratings based on the real-life performances of footballers, but there are always some ratings that fans aren't pleased with.

Most fans are confused about why Pedri has received a higher overall than Valverde. The latter has had a sensational season and was one of the brightest performers last season. More importantly, despite having lesser overalls, Valverde's card is better.

Former top FIFA player @ImADuckQuackk commented that both Pedri and Valverde's cards were unique but for different reasons. They added that while Valverde would be a good addition to any squad in FIFA 23, the only good use for Pedri's card would be to complete SBCs:

ImADuckQuackk @ImADuckQuackk



Valverde makes every starter squad and Pedri makes every SBC! Insane La Liga duo!Valverde makes every starter squad and Pedri makes every SBC! Insane La Liga duo! 🇪🇸 Valverde makes every starter squad and Pedri makes every SBC! https://t.co/uM9p9sSTBs

Some were unhappy that Valverde had the same rating as Havertz and Grealish:

Wes💯 @United_Wes Valverde is the same rating as Havertz and Grealish in Fifa 23 Valverde is the same rating as Havertz and Grealish in Fifa 23 https://t.co/pjMqFVkRgy

One fan thought it was comical that EA Sports rated Pedri higher than Valverde in FIFA 23:

Amy.cr7 @Footyland7 @FUT23News Pedri have a higher rating than valverde. Ea logic 🤡 @FUT23News Pedri have a higher rating than valverde. Ea logic 🤡

Another fan also stated that Valverde was clearly a better performer last season and should have received a higher rating:

For some, Pedri's 85 rating was unjustified, given how little he played and the overall quality of his performances:

John H O N E S T Y @ExJohnHonestyy @EASPORTSFIFA Midri 85 for backpassing for 12 games last season and getting bodied in the Europa League while Fede dropped masterclasses against the best teams in the world, Barca PR is unseen before @EASPORTSFIFA Midri 85 for backpassing for 12 games last season and getting bodied in the Europa League while Fede dropped masterclasses against the best teams in the world, Barca PR is unseen before 😭

One gamer also noted that the change of Pedri's overall rating from 81 to 85 was only a surface-level change. The main stats on the card have stayed almost the same, which could mean that there won't be any significant improvement in performance.

Skylix @SkylixCFC @EASPORTSFIFA +4 but barely any main upgrades besides +20 aggression and +5 jumping or something like that @EASPORTSFIFA +4 but barely any main upgrades besides +20 aggression and +5 jumping or something like that https://t.co/JGIFPvogMQ

Their contrasting performances in European competitions also seem to be a major point of debate for most FIFA 23 fans:

Madrista#420🤍 @jaswaad @EASPORTSFIFA Pedri more than valverde 🤯 one assisted in the ucl final and one couldn’t make it to uel final @EASPORTSFIFA Pedri more than valverde 🤯 one assisted in the ucl final and one couldn’t make it to uel final

Players were also unhappy with the stat distribution on Pedri's card:

There could be more drama as the overalls of FIFA 23 are revealed later tonight. As for Valverde and Pedri, the two cards represent some of the best La Liga has to offer. While no one debates the upgrades in the overall rating, players feel Valverde's performances haven't received the recognition they deserve. It remains to be seen how the two cards perform once the game gets released on September 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish