FIFA 23 Career Mode: Why Real Madrid could be the best choice for beginners

With just over a month to go before the release of FIFA 23, EA Sports has begun to release details about the various game modes in the upcoming game, including the Career Mode, a fan-favorite in the series since its inception.

Apparently, EA has given this particular game mode a massive overhaul in FIFA 23. In the player Career Mode, new features such as player personality add more immersion to the overall experience. Furthermore, the improved graphical interface also makes it more accessible and interactive for beginners.

The Manager Career Mode has received several upgrades as well, with a new transfer analysis and evaluation feature. Additionally, the game even allows players to step into the shoes of real-life managers instead of having to create their own avatar.

All these changes are sure to boost the popularity of the game mode even further and attract new players, so it is important for beginners to recognize the best teams to pick and manage for their Career Mode journey.

European Champions Real Madrid offer the most accommodating experience for beginners in FIFA 23 Career mode

Real Madrid had a stellar 2021/22 season, concluding with the Spanish team winning the La Liga and the Champions League. They are undoubtedly one of the best and most famous football clubs in the world, and that popularity applies to FIFA as well.

Regardless of whether players choose to step into Carlo Ancelotti's shoes or create their own avatar, here is why Real Madrid will offer the most conducive environment for success to Career Mode beginners.

1) The overall quality of the team

Real Madrid will have one of the most overpowered squads in FIFA 23 (Image via EA Sports)

As the reigning European champions, Real Madrid will definitely receive a boost in their overall player ratings in FIFA 23. The likes of Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior, Luka Modrić, Éder Militão, and Federico Valverde were all instrumental to the club's success and will be extremely effective in the upcoming video game.

For beginners, a team that performs well in-game should be their priority. Obviously, new players can't be expected to delve into the nuances of management from the get-go, so having a good base to begin with is vital. That is precisely what Madrid will offer, as they have an extremely balanced team with good squad depth.

With such an overpowered squad, beginners will have a relatively comfortable start to their journey and won't have to make many changes initially. They can learn the ropes with the current squad and bring in new talent as they become more familiar with how Career Mode works in FIFA 23.

2) The youth potential

Youngsters like Rodrygo have started to realize their potential at Real Madrid (Image via EA Sports)

Real Madrid's roster consists of some of the best young talents in the world of football. Their latest signing, Aurélien Tchouaméni, will be joining the likes of Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, and Federico Valverde at the club.

All these players will undoubtedly have a high potential rating in FIFA 23. This adds to the longevity of the Career Mode save, as players will still have world-class talent to work with in their squad once the old guard retires.

With veterans of the squad, such as Benzema and Modrić being in the later stages of their careers, having youngsters to build a team around will be beneficial for beginners.

3) The finances

Real Madrid has always been one of the richest clubs in Career Mode (Image via EA Sports)

As expected, having money to work with is always crucial for any manager. This allows players to bring in new talent that suits their vision for the team, while also adding depth to the ranks. A high wage bill also allows beginners to secure the services of the players they need without having to worry too much about negotiations and financial management.

Being one of the most famous and successful clubs in the history of football, Real Madrid offers exactly this kind of freedom. The transfer budget as well as the wage bill is extremely generous, allowing new players to sign their favorite players and have an enjoyable experience in FIFA 23.

The Real Madrid board place a high emphasis on domestic and European success, which could prove to be a challenge for beginners. However, with the club's impressive budget and low expectations when it comes to financial management, players will be able to make the signings they need to secure success in FIFA 23.

