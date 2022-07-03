3 potential replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema is among the most talented strikers of his generation. The France international joined Real Madrid from Lyon FC in the summer transfer window of 2009.

He has played 415 league games for Los Blancos, scoring 219 goals and assisting 116 more. Benzema has helped the Spanish giants win 22 major trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns.

The former Lyon attacker won the Real Madrid Player of the Season accolade on four different occasions and was also included in the La Liga Team of the Season thrice.

However, the France international will turn 35 this year, and Carlo Ancelotti can't afford to depend on him for long. The Spanish giants will need to sign his replacement going forward. On that note, here's a list of three potential replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

#1 Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham could replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Tammy Abraham has been in a rich vein of form since joining AS Roma from Chelsea in the summer transfer window of 2020.

Last season, the England international scored 17 goals in 37 Serie A appearances. He also played a key role in Roma's UEFA Europa Conference League triumph, scoring nine goals in 14 appearances.

Abraham is an athletic attacker known for his pace, strength, and ability in the air. According to WhoScored.com, he averaged 2.6 shots, 2.1 aerial duels, and one dribble per game in the league last term.

According to football.london, the Italian side will demand a transfer fee in the region of £67 million to sell the England international. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos will be willing to pay that sum to sign him.

#2 Rafael Leao

Can Rafael Leao be the successor to Karim Benzema at Real Madrid?

Rafael Leao has established himself as among the most promising attackers in Europe since joining AC Milan from Lille in 2019.

He enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign with the Rossoneri, scoring 11 goals in 34 league appearances as they lifted the Serie A title after 11 years. His performances earned him the Serie A Most Valuable Player of the Season: 2021-22.

According to AS, the Milan star is on the radar of Los Blancos. But they will have to pay a transfer fee in the region of €70 million to secure his services.

#3 Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen impressed with his performances next season

Napoli's Victor Osimhen is currently among the most sought-after players in the world.

The 22-year-old is an explosive attacker known for his pace and dribbling skills, along with his finishing. He enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 campaign in the Serie A, scoring 14 goals in 27 appearances. The former Lille man won the 'Serie A Best Young Player 2021-22'.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal are also interested in signing the Nigeria international. Los Merengues have a battle on their hands to snap him up.

