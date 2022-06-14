"I was waiting on their call" - Tchouameni explains why he joined Real Madrid over Liverpool

Aurelien Tchouameni has said that he decided to join Real Madrid as soon as he heard about the club's interest in him. The talented France international had no hesitation in deciding to move to the Spanish capital despite strong interest from Premier League giants Liverpool.

The French defensive midfielder has signed a six-year deal with the European champions worth €80 million, according to ESPN.

The former AS Monaco player was one of the hottest properties in the current transfer window before he was snapped up by Real.

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool were some of the big European clubs in the race for the 22-year-old.

Tchouameni added that he is playing for the 'best club' in the world and that he will have to show his quality in training. Tchouameni was Madrid's top priority after Kylian Mbappe rebuffed them by extending his stay at PSG.

Speaking to the club's official media, Tchouameni said:

“I'd already spoken to other clubs, but in the back of my mind, I was waiting on their call. I didn't have to think about it for even a second. I can now say that I'm a Real Madrid player and that's a marvellous feeling. As soon as Real Madrid’s interest came up in the conversations, I immediately told my agent that he should try and reach an agreement.''

The French youngster added that joining Los Blancos was his dream and he is very happy to have turned the dream into reality. He added:

“Today I really am accomplishing a dream and I'm so happy to have chosen Real Madrid. Real was always my first choice. With regard to the competition, I’m joining the best club in the world and have to show my quality in training and I'm really looking forward to doing so.''

“I try to deliver my best out on the pitch. It's a challenge, but I can't just focus on the World Cup in November, but on the daily training sessions and matches with Real Madrid. Playing for Real Madrid is a challenge for me.”

Kylian Mbappe wanted to know if I could join PSG, says Real Madrid's new joining Aurelien Tchouameni

Tchouameni also revealed that his French national teammate Kylian Mbappe asked him if he could join PSG before he joined the Spanish giants on a six-year deal.

Mbappe seemed almost certain to join Real Madrid this summer after years of mutual attraction between club and player. However, the 23-year-old shocked the football world by staying back in Paris.

Speaking to the press after signing an official contract with Los Blancos, Tchouameni said via talkSPORT:

“Kylian Mbappe spoke to me, he asked me if I could come to PSG. But I told him that I wanted to join Madrid, my choice has always been Madrid. He understood my decision and is happy for me.''

