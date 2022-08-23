Real Madrid rejected bids worth up to €90 million for 24-year-old as they consider him non-transferable: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly rejected a number of offers for Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde.

According to Tomas Gonzalez-Martin [via Madrid Xtra], Los Blancos have received incredible offers in the region of €90 million for Valverde. The youngster is believed to have attracted attention from the English Premier League.

However, Real Madrid have no intention of parting ways with the midfielder. He has become a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti's starting line-up and plans for the club.

Valverde joined Madrid from Penarol in the summer of 2016. He was immediately assigned to Real Madrid Castilla before being sent out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna for the 2017-18 campaign.

He returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018 and has since gone on to become an integral member of the club's squad. He has made 151 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants, helping them win two La Liga titles, a Champions League title, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Valverde's tenacity, work-rate, determination, and physicality have made him a fan favorite in the Spanish capital. The Uruguayan's ability to play as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder, and winger has also made him a massive asset to Ancelotti. The Italian tactician has opted to deploy the youngster as a winger over the last twelve months, a decision which has seemingly paid dividends.

As per Tomas Gonzalez-Martin [via Teamtalk], Liverpool have made an incredible €90 million offer for Valverde. The Reds have been left desperately short of midfield options following injuries sustained by Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Reports suggest Real Madrid have rejected the offer.

Ancelotti's side recently parted ways with Casemiro, who is set to complete a move to Manchester United this week. The club are therefore unlikely to entertain the idea of parting ways with another one of their top assets.

Furthermore, Valverde's contract possess a €1 billion release clause. His deal is set to run until 2027, thereby putting Madrid in a position of power.

Real Madrid could look to sign a replacement for Casemiro before the close of the transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur man is reportedly eyed by Los Blancos

Real Madrid have parted ways with midfielder Casemiro, who is set to join Manchester United in a deal worth £60 million.

The Brazil international has been one of Los Blancos' standout players over the years. He made 336 appearances for the club in all competitions and helped the Spanish giants win three La Liga titles, five Champions League titles, and a Copa del Rey.

Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to be deployed as a defensive midfielder following Casemiro's departure. However, the Frenchman is used to playing in a more advanced midfield role. Real Madrid could therefore attempt to sign a defensive midfielder before the close of the transfer window.

As per the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg has emerged as a potential target for Ancelotti's side. He has established himself as a key member of Spurs' squad since joining the club from Southampton in 2020. The Danish midfielder's physical attributes and tenacity make him the ideal replacement for Casemiro at Madrid.

