"Everyone just getting those pace cuts": FIFA 23 community reacts to overalls of Ronaldo and other Premier League superstars

Ronaldo is one of the 23 Premier League superstars whose FIFA 23 ratings have been officially revealed. EA Sports released the details earlier on September 13 following yesterday's announcement of the top 23 in-game cards.

While some ratings overlap from last night, others are brand new. Fans have once again taken to social media to express their opinions. Notably, Ronaldo's fans are unhappy as he is rated lower than Lionel Messi.

FIFA 23 ratings have been a major talking point so far despite further reveals waiting in the wings.

FIFA 23 community reacts to overalls of Ronaldo and other Premier League superstars

FIFA ratings have consistently evoked massive debates online for various reasons. This continues to be the case as the top 23 cards from the Premier League have been revealed.

One fan couldn't believe that Cancelo has been rated higher than Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Manchester City full-back has a rating of 88 compared to the 87 overall of the Liverpool star.

🇳🇴👀 @ImNotDanieI @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague How is cancelo 88 while trent stays the same @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague How is cancelo 88 while trent stays the same😭

Another footballer whose overall seems to have caused confusion is that of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. The French World Cup winner had a torrid time with injuries last season and some feel his 89 rating should have been lower.

💙 @JustRickMCFC @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague Why on earth is Kante higher rated than Haaland @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague Why on earth is Kante higher rated than Haaland

While Manchester City have a healthy amount of representation, one fan disagrees with the boost Ederson and Ruben Dias have received.

Sal @salahudeen2003_ @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague How Tf did Dias and Ederson go up and Fabinho lol. TAA better than all of em and Kane downgrade lol @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague How Tf did Dias and Ederson go up and Fabinho lol. TAA better than all of em and Kane downgrade lol

For some, there shouldn't be a three-point gap in the overall between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. The former has received a rating of 88 while Mbappe stands at 91. Furthermore, the French superstar is one of the five footballers with the highest overall in FIFA 23.

Some were even livid at how Harry Kane (89) and Ronaldo (90) were rated higher than the prodigious Norwegian.

A few were glad that Bernardo Silva finally got the deserved recognition, having performed brilliantly for so long.

One enthusiast pointed out that these cards will become irrelevant as special cards will replace them in Ultimate Team.

stephen straughan @stevestraughan @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague They'll all be irrelevant in a couple of months the way ea bring upgrades out so we spend more money on the game @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague They'll all be irrelevant in a couple of months the way ea bring upgrades out so we spend more money on the game

Some are disappointed about the lack of diversity in the top 15 Premier League stars for FIFA 23.

Herman Smith @GoatFarmer20 @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague Smh. Where is the diversity in the Top 15???? EA should be ashamed. This may be the first year I don’t purchase the game. So frustrating expecially in 2022… @EASPORTSFIFA @premierleague Smh. Where is the diversity in the Top 15???? EA should be ashamed. This may be the first year I don’t purchase the game. So frustrating expecially in 2022…

Perhaps it's just impossible to appease all the fans as far as overalls are concerned. Recent debates involved Ronaldo vs Messi, before quickly switching to an overall analysis of the ratings. With that being said, more reveals are coming.

