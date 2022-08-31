FIFA 23 Xbox glitch reveals full FC Bayern Munich squad ratings: Manuel Neuer becomes highest rated player after Robert Lewandowski exit

FC Bayern Munich is one of the elite powerhouses of European football, and their FIFA 23 ratings will reflect their dominance in Germany. Leaks suggest that the German giants will be one of the most overpowered sides in the upcoming game.

With less than a month to go before the release of FIFA 23, EA Sports accidentally made the game playable for several EA Play subscribers on Xbox. This was a significant oversight on EA's part and caused excitement and chaos on social media, with people leaking details about the game, including squad ratings and stats.

FC Bayern Munich has FIFA 23 ratings for the entire roster leaked on Twitter

Bayern Munich is one of the most decorated and prestigious clubs in all of football, and as the reigning German champions, their squad ratings in FIFA 23 are no surprise.

The Bavarians feature a lineup packed with world-class talent all over the pitch. Despite losing their star marksman Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona in the summer, the club has managed to bolster their ranks and field an even stronger side for the upcoming season.

FC Bayern Munich full squad ratings in FIFA 23

Bayern's consistency over the past few years has been reflected in their FIFA 23 ratings, with most of their superstars either retaining their impressive stats or being upgraded.

Manuel Neuer - 90

Sadio Mane - 89

Joshua Kimmich - 89

Leon Goretkza - 87

Thomas Muller - 87

Kingsley Coman - 86

Serge Gnabry - 85

Matthijs De Ligt - 85

Lucas Hernandez - 84

Leroy Sane - 84

Alphonso Davies - 84

Noussair Mazraoui - 82

Dayot Upamecano - 81

Jamal Musiala - 81

Marcel Sabitzer - 80

Benjamin Pavard - 79

Ryan Gravenberch - 79

Sven Ulreich - 75

Erik Maxim Choupo-Moting - 75

Joshua Zirkzee - 73

Bouna Sarr - 73

Tanguy Nianzou - 73

Josip Stanisic - 72

Adrian Fein - 68

Gabriel Vidovic - 64

Mathys Tel - 64

Johannes Schenk - 57

These ratings showcase the impressive business done by Bayern during the summer transfer window, with all of their new signings either retaining their rating from FIFA 22 or receiving an upgrade.

Changes made for 2023

After Lewandowski's departure, Bayern Munich secured the services of Liverpool's Sadio Mane to add to their attacking firepower. They also signed Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus to reinforce their defense, along with the Ajax duo of Gravenberch and Mazraoui.

Bayern Munich started the 2022/23 season in vintage fashion, dominating their opponents and leading the Bundesliga table. Sadio Mane and Matthijs De Ligt are already proving their worth for the club, delivering game-winning performances in the league.

Youngsters like Jamal Musiala are also beginning to realize their true potential, with the 19-year-old German wunderkind being one of the top scorers in the league.

Led by manager Julian Nagelsmann, the Bavarians will be looking to recreate their domestic success this season while also securing European titles. If their FIFA 23 ratings are anything to go by, Bayern Munich will surely be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

