FIFA 23 La Liga ratings released as Barcelona and Real Madrid superstars share the top spot

Barcelona and Real Madrid have a healthy representation in FIFA 23's top 23 cards for La Liga. EA Sports has revealed the overalls of 23 players who have become top cards from the Spanish first division. The two Spanish giants have shared an honorable spot as far as the ratings are concerned.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two Spanish giants who have dominated La Liga since time immemorial. While other clubs have won honors occasionally, these two are giants of the game. This is also the main reason the two clubs have healthy representation among the 23 players whose ratings have now been revealed.

FIFA 23's reveal of the overall ratings is far from done, as some big leagues are still left to come. Last night, it was the Premier League's turn, which saw the likes of Ronaldo getting a downgrade. Regarding La Liga, there are some interesting ones among the 23 about whom the ratings can be debated.

Here is the list of the top 23 La Liga cards of FIFA 23, as revealed by EA Sports earlier on September 14.

Jules Kounde 84

Joao Felix 84

Marcos Acuna 85

Yanick Carrasco 85

Sergio Busquets 85

Nabil Fekir 85

Memphis Depay 85

Jordi Alba 85

Pedri 85

Iago Aspas 85

Gerard Moreno 85

David Alaba 86

Dani Parejo 86

Vinicius Jr 86

Frenkie De Jong 87

Antonio Rudiger 87

Marc Andre Ter Stegen 88

Luka Modric 88

Toni Kroos 88

Jan Oblak 89

Thibaut Courtois 90

Robert Lewandowski 91

Karim Benzema 91

Real Madrid's Benzema and Barcelona's Lewandowski will have the highest overalls in La Liga and FIFA 23. The Polish forward has received a downgrade from his FIFA 22, while the Frenchman has received a significant upgrade.

This is no less justified given his fantastic season as Real Madrid won the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona also have several other stars in the top 23 despite an abysmal season by their lofty standards.

New signing Jules Kounde has been given a boost, placing him in the top 23. Real Madrid have some evergreen gems like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric among the top cards.

The club also has Courtois among its squad, one of the two highest-rated goalkeepers in FIFA 23. Outside the Big 2, Atletico seem to have decent representation, with the likes of Joao Felix and Jan Oblak in the lot.

