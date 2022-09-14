FIFA 23 La Liga ratings released as Barcelona and Real Madrid superstars share the top spot

Barcelona and Real Madrid have a healthy representation in FIFA 23's top 23 cards for La Liga. EA Sports has revealed the overalls of 23 players who have become top cards from the Spanish first division. The two Spanish giants have shared an honorable spot as far as the ratings are concerned.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two Spanish giants who have dominated La Liga since time immemorial. While other clubs have won honors occasionally, these two are giants of the game. This is also the main reason the two clubs have healthy representation among the 23 players whose ratings have now been revealed.
FIFA 23's reveal of the overall ratings is far from done, as some big leagues are still left to come. Last night, it was the Premier League's turn, which saw the likes of Ronaldo getting a downgrade. Regarding La Liga, there are some interesting ones among the 23 about whom the ratings can be debated.
FIFA 23 reveals the top 23 La Liga cards where Real Madrid and Barcelona have the lion's share of representation
Here is the list of the top 23 La Liga cards of FIFA 23, as revealed by EA Sports earlier on September 14.
- Jules Kounde 84
- Joao Felix 84
- Marcos Acuna 85
- Yanick Carrasco 85
- Sergio Busquets 85
- Nabil Fekir 85
- Memphis Depay 85
- Jordi Alba 85
- Pedri 85
- Iago Aspas 85
- Gerard Moreno 85
- David Alaba 86
- Dani Parejo 86
- Vinicius Jr 86
- Frenkie De Jong 87
- Antonio Rudiger 87
- Marc Andre Ter Stegen 88
- Luka Modric 88
- Toni Kroos 88
- Jan Oblak 89
- Thibaut Courtois 90
- Robert Lewandowski 91
- Karim Benzema 91
Real Madrid's Benzema and Barcelona's Lewandowski will have the highest overalls in La Liga and FIFA 23. The Polish forward has received a downgrade from his FIFA 22, while the Frenchman has received a significant upgrade.
This is no less justified given his fantastic season as Real Madrid won the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.
Barcelona also have several other stars in the top 23 despite an abysmal season by their lofty standards.
New signing Jules Kounde has been given a boost, placing him in the top 23. Real Madrid have some evergreen gems like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric among the top cards.
The club also has Courtois among its squad, one of the two highest-rated goalkeepers in FIFA 23. Outside the Big 2, Atletico seem to have decent representation, with the likes of Joao Felix and Jan Oblak in the lot.