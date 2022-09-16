FIFA 23 Bundesliga ratings reveal: Which club has most footballers among the top 15?

With the release of FIFA 23 being just a couple of weeks away, EA Sports has revealed the highest-rated players in the Bundesliga. The German top-flight league hosts some of the most popular names in football, and the league's quality is reflected in their ratings for the upcoming title.

Bundesliga provides fans with top-quality technical football on a regular basis. With teams like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund leading the way, the league has no shortage of elite footballing talent at its disposal.

Bayern Munich continue their dominance with impressive player ratings in FIFA 23

Bayern Munich is by far the most successful club in Germany. The Bavarians have won the league the most number of times and continue to dominate their domestic opposition in an effortless fashion. The German champions are also exceptional ambassadors for the league in European competitions, having won the Champions League six times in their illustrious history.

Bayern's remarkable success has been rewarded in FIFA 23, as the side features some of the best players in the entire game. Legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer continues to shine for his club and country, becoming the highest-rated Bundesliga player in FIFA 23 with an overall rating of 90.

Joshua Kimmich has become a mainstay in Bayern's starting eleven over the past few seasons with his versatility and technical prowess. The German has received a rating of 89 in FIFA 23, putting him on par with Bayern's latest signing, Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward has adjusted well to German football and will aim to recreate the performances that earned him his reputation at Liverpool.

The midfield duo of Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller are also included in the top 15, with both players being 87-rated. Kingsley Coman is not too far behind his peers, with his performances last season earning him a rating of 86 overall.

Serge Gnabry, Coman's partner in the Bayern attack, is rated 85 overall and has retained his rating from FIFA 22. Similarly, new defensive signing Mathijs de Ligt has also maintained his overall rating of 85 and will be looking to reinforce his team's defense this season.

Dortmund has players featured in the top 15 list, with captain Marco Reus leading the line with a rating of 85. The club secured the services of Bayern's Niklas Sule in the summer transfer window, who is their second player to make the list, with a rating of 85 overall.

RB Leipzig has taken Bundesliga by storm with their rapid rise to glory over the past few seasons. Their success is reflected in their FIFA rating, with their most consistent player, Christopher Nkunku, being rated 86. Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has also been included in the top 15, retaining his rating of 85 overall in FIFA 23.

The list also includes some of the most consistent performers in the Bundesliga outside of the top two clubs. Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt make a much-deserved appearance on the list, with their goalkeeper Kevin Trapp being rated 86 overall. Leverkusen's Patrick Schick and Borussia Munchengladbach's Yan Sommer have also received a rating of 85 in FIFA 23.

Honorary mention

Borussia Dortmund has been Bayern's primary opposition in the Bundesliga over the past few years. The black-and-yellow brigade has a knack for developing and fostering young talent by providing them mentorship from veterans of the sport. Jude Bellingham is the latest example on the list of prodigies to play for the team, with the Englishman being 84 rated. Moreover, he's also one of FIFA 23's ambassadors.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh