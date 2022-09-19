Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea willing to pay €113 million for Los Blancos target; Federico Valverde was sad to see Casemiro leave, and more - September 19, 2022

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the season with a superb 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid on Sunday (September 18) to return to the top of the La Liga standings. Rodrygo Goes and Federico Valverde scored to help the visitors win their ninth game across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ready to pay €113 million for a Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is also wanted by Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Federico Valverde has said that he was sad to see Casemiro leave the Santiago Bernabeu for Manchester United this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 19, 2022:

Chelsea willing to pay €113 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham could ignite a bidding war next summer.

Chelsea are willing to pay €113 million for Jude Bellingham, according to Diario AS via Madrid Universal. The English midfielder has been a hit at Borussia Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga giants in 2020. The 19-year-old has emerged as one of their most important players and is expected to get better with age.

Real Madrid are among his long list of admirers, with the La Liga giants eager to install him as a replacement for Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder, 37, is in the final phase of his illustrious career and is expected to slow down soon.

Los Blancos are expected to dive for the player next summer but could face stiff competition from the Blues. Bellingham has made a superb start to the season, scoring thrice in ten games across competitions, including a brace against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Federico Valverde sad to see Casemiro leave

Federico Valverde has enjoyed a solid start to the season.

Federico Valverde has said that he was sad to see Casemiro leave Real Madrid. The Brazilian joined Manchester United this summer after ending a long and fruitful association with the La Liga giants. Los Blancos have coped well in his absence, though.

Speaking to TNT Sports, as cited by United in Focus, Valverde said that Casemiro was more than a teammate for him.

"It was very sad, obviously. For me, he was more than a teammate. He was a very special person, who opened doors for me at all times, advised me, taught me the values of this team and this club. He always supported me. He was my brother in the locker room. I miss him already, but I wish Casemiro and his whole family all the best always, wherever they are," said Valverde.

Casemiro is yet to cement his place in the starting XI under new United manager Erik ten Hag. Meanwhile, Valverde has made a superb start to the season, bagging four goals and two assists in nine games across competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Real Madrid duo

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Real Madrid are delighted with the progress of Rodrygo Goes and Federico Valverde. The two youngsters played a starring role in Los Blancos' triumph over bitter rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Valverde and Rodrygo are very special players. They represent the modern player, technical and physical. We are delighted with them." 🎙| Ancelotti: "Valverde and Rodrygo are very special players. They represent the modern player, technical and physical. We are delighted with them."

As relayed by Football Espana, Ancelotti lavished praise on his two stars, saying:

"Rodrygo and Fede are very special because they are what the modern footballer has to be now: play in different positions, with physical attributes and technique. Both of them have progressed a lot, and we’re delighted as they’re doing very well."

He added:

“The modern player is the one who is complete, with energy, and quality. Modern football will take advantage of this quality. Coaches prepare the strategy, but football belongs to the footballers."

Ancelotti's team have scored 17 goals in six league games this season, with Goes (3) and Valverde (3) contributing six of them.

