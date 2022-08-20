Real Madrid eye 27-year-old Premier League star as Casemiro replacement - reports

Real Madrid have identified Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg as a potential replacement for Casemiro, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United confirmed on Friday that they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Casemiro. Los Blancos will pocket an initial sum of around £50 million from the transfer, according to multiple reports.

Casemiro has thus put an end to his nine-and-a-half-year association with the La Liga giants. He made 336 appearances across all competitions for the club, helping them win 18 trophies in the process.

The Brazil international's departure undoubtedly leaves a huge void in Real Madrid's midfield. The Spanish giants could look to bring in a replacement for him before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg has emerged as an option to supersede Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to the aforementioned source. Los Blancos are said to be considering a bid for the player.

It now remains to be seen if Ancelotti's side will step up their interest in Hojbjerg. Spurs manager Antonio Conte is tipped to demand a replacement if the Denmark international is allowed to leave.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti an admirer of Hojbjerg

Ancelotti has been an admirer of the 27-year-old for a while now, as per the report. The Italian tactician was keen to take him to Goodison Park during his spell as Everton manager between 2019 and 2021.

The Toffees attempted to sign the Dane from Southampton in the summer of 2020. They even appeared to have won the race to acquire his services, having agreed personal terms.

However, Hojbjerg chose to join Tottenham after they made a late move to sign him that summer. He has since been a regular for the north London giants, making 103 appearances across all competitions.

The midfielder, though, could find his playing time limited under Conte this season. Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma's arrivals in January and July, respectively, have raised doubts about his place in the team.

It is worth noting that Hojbjerg has started in both of Tottenham's Premier League games this season. He even found the back of the net in the team's entertaining 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend.

It is thus unclear whether the Dane, who has a contract with Spurs until 2025, will be open to a move to Spain. Real Madrid have already signed a defensive-minded midfielder this summer in the shape of Aurelien Tchouameni.

