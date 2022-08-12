"Camavinga should win" "Gavi is clear" - Fans involved in heated debate as France Football announce 10 nominees for Kopa Trophy

France Football have announced the final 10 nominees for the Kopa Trophy for the 2021-22 season, an award given to the best player under the age of 21.

It was first awarded in 2018 with Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe winning the inaugural edition, followed by Matthijs de Ligt and Pedri.

This October, a new player will join the ranks by taking home the coveted prize.

The Bundesliga has a strong represenation this year with six of the 10 nominees playing their trade in the German top-flight.

They include Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Ryan Gravenberch and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Karim Adeyemi.

RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also repping up their nominations through Josko Gvardiol and Florian Wirtz respectively.

Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid and Barcelona's breakout midfielder Gavi have also made the list. Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka complete the list.

Of these, Bellingham and Musiala finished inside the top three rankings last year, losing out to winner Pedri of Barcelona.

Although the Catalans have been represented once again, their chances of winning appear slim. This is due to their Champions League group stage elimination and poor La Liga results last season. They finished second, 13 points behind champions Real Madrid.

Camavinga is the favorite for the 2022 edition of the Kopa Trophy after Real Madrid's league and European double along with the Supercopa de Espana.

Either way, the nominations have sparked a heated debate among fans, who're backing their choice.

While some believe Camavinga is deserving of the honor, a few are backing Gavi to lift the prize for his breakout year with Barcelona last season.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to France Football's final nominees for the Kopa Trophy:

Pgs. @PgsMadridista Madrid Zone @theMadridZone The nominees for the Kopa Award: The nominees for the Kopa Award: https://t.co/5igVJVzEZA Camavinga should win. The only real argument against him is the amount he played, but even in those limited minutes he turned around massive UCL KO games. twitter.com/themadridzone/… Camavinga should win. The only real argument against him is the amount he played, but even in those limited minutes he turned around massive UCL KO games. twitter.com/themadridzone/…

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ Gavi among the nominees for France Football’s 2022 Kopa Trophy. Pedri is the current holder. Gavi among the nominees for France Football’s 2022 Kopa Trophy. Pedri is the current holder. #FCB ⭐️ Gavi among the nominees for France Football’s 2022 Kopa Trophy. Pedri is the current holder. #FCB

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



The award is given to the best performing under 21 player. Bukayo Saka has been nominated for the 2022 Kopa Trophy.The award is given to the best performing under 21 player. Bukayo Saka has been nominated for the 2022 Kopa Trophy. 🌟 The award is given to the best performing under 21 player. https://t.co/i72EBdbaGb

Kopa Trophy likely to be won by a La Liga player

Although the Bundesliga are the dominant force in the nominations with 60% representation, the Kopa Trophy might still end up somewhere else.

Camavinga could be the frontrunner given his trophy-laden calendar year with Real Madrid. He played 42 senior matches for Real Madrid across all competitions and also contributed two goals and two assists.

Gavi also has a strong case for his eye-catching performances.

The 18-year-old broke into Barcelona's senior team last year and quickly established himself in the side with his prodigious qualities. He played 45 matches across all competitions, registering two goals and six assists.

The club's titleless finish last season could be a factor here, but if it's not him, then his El Clasico rival might nick the prize.

