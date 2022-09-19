"These ratings make no sense": Fans react as EA Sports reveals the top 1000 players in FIFA 23

With under two weeks left to go before the release of FIFA 23, EA Sports has finally provided fans with an extended player rating database by revealing the top 1000 players in the game. Although the top rated players from each individual league have already been revealed, with the release of the full database, fans can finally start building their starter squads for FIFA 23.

This is one of the most exciting times in the annual FIFA cycle, when the community gets to analyze the ratings and create concept teams for their starter squads in the upcoming game. All of this generates more hype for the game's release as fans share their creations on social media.

With the official list of the top 1000 players being released, the community has spared no time in expressing their opinion on Twitter, commenting on the stats attributed to various players.

The reveal of the top 1000 players in FIFA 23 has caused a lot of commotion on social media

Any revelations regarding the new game are always accompanied by debates and discussions on Twitter, with disgruntled fans voicing their concerns. The latest ratings release has had a similar effect, with social media being replete with starter squads, memes, and hot takes.

One particular fan made an interesting observation, noting that Harry Maguire is slower in FIFA 23 than David De Gea, despite being an outfield player. The Manchester Unite skipper has been the target of many such comparisons and jokes because of his poor stats in-game.

Hassan @ddegea_szn David de Gea (a GK) has more pace than Harry Maguire in Fifa 23 David de Gea (a GK) has more pace than Harry Maguire in Fifa 23 💀 https://t.co/kayFCkIKl4

Another fan took to Twitter to express his disapproval of the rating comparison between English midfielders Jordan Henderson and James Ward-Prowse. The Liverpool captain had an underwhelming 2021/22 season, while the Southampton star has been incredible for the Saints in the Premier League.

Arsenal have been the surprise package of the current Premier League season, being in tremendous form and challenging for the top spot in the league. However, after a poor few seasons, the London Reds have received underwhelming ratings in FIFA 23 and fans are not too pleased with this fact.

One fan, in particular, compared the youngster Gabriel Martinelli to Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, who has had a poor start to his career for the Red Devils.

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk I was just looking at the player ratings on FIFA 23. Sancho is 84 and Martinelli is only 79. Do the people who decide these things actually watch football? I was just looking at the player ratings on FIFA 23. Sancho is 84 and Martinelli is only 79. Do the people who decide these things actually watch football?

On the blue side of London, Chelsea fans were also unhappy with the ratings attributed to some of their star performers. This fan pointed out how Eden Hazard received the same rating as Mason Mount, despite barely playing for Real Madrid, while the Englishman has been incredibly consistent for Chelsea.

Harry 🚀 @HarryBaggedV2 Mason Mount has the same rating as Eden Hazard is Fifa 23 Mason Mount has the same rating as Eden Hazard is Fifa 23 😭😭😭 https://t.co/bKxe0hckf9

FIFA ratings are notoriously controversial, and this trend seems to have continued in FIFA 23. It is a mystery how EA Sports attributes stats to various players and computes their overall rating, with one fan pointing out the system's flaws on Twitter.

With players planning their initial teams for FIFA 23 in advance, there have been some interesting discoveries amongst the ratings, with lots of hidden gems being discovered by the community. Sergi Darder, in particular, looks like an incredibly usable starter card in FIFA Ultimate Team, and has received a massive pace boost compared to previous installments, as pointed out by this player on Twitter.

JoaoSeleiro @seleiro_joao



FIFA 21 44 PACE

FIFA 22 66 PACE

FIFA 23 82 PACE



#FIFA23 Sergi Darder has been training with Usain Bolt or what?FIFA 21 44 PACEFIFA 22 66 PACEFIFA 23 82 PACE Sergi Darder has been training with Usain Bolt or what?FIFA 21 44 PACEFIFA 22 66 PACEFIFA 23 82 PACE#FIFA23 https://t.co/oLlBidiKLB

Speaking of starter squads, YouTuber Bateson87 made a joke post on Twitter, showing a team consisting of some of the best players in the game and calling it his "starter squad". Known for spending exorbitant amounts of money on microtransactions in FIFA every year, Bateson has reminded the community of how he is planning to do the same in FIFA 23.

With EA Sports constantly releasing news and information about the latest installment in their flagship football simulation series, such fan reactions and opinions will continue to pour in on social media.

